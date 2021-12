'Build Back Better': Manchin refuses to vote for Biden bill

US Senator Joe Manchin, a conservative Democrat whose support is crucial to passing the Build Back Better plan — a massive social spending bill — said on Sunday he was a "no" on the legislation seen as critical to President Joe Biden's legacy.

"I can't vote for it and I cannot vote to continue with this piece of legislation," Manchin said on the Fox News Sunday morning program, citing concerns about inflation. "I just can't. I have tried everything humanly possible."

What is the Build Back Better Act?

The White House's $1.75 trillion (€1.56 trillion) domestic investment bill aims to strengthen the social safety net and combat climate change. The package is the cornerstone of Biden's legislative agenda.

In a statement released after the Fox interview, Manchin said that increasing the US debt load would "drastically hinder" the country's capacity to respond to the

COVID-19 pandemic and geopolitical threats.

"My Democratic colleagues in Washington are determined to dramatically reshape our society in a way that leaves our country even more vulnerable to the threats we face," he said in the statement.

"I cannot take that risk with a staggering debt of more than $29 trillion and inflation taxes that are real and harmful to every hard-working American at the gasoline pumps, grocery stores and utility bills with no end in sight," he added.

Republicans are united in their opposition to the plan.

