BTS star Jin completes army service in South Korea

The K-pop star has wrapped up mandatory 18 months of military service. BTS bandmates J-hope, V, RM, Jungkook and Jimin celebrated Jin's release with a cake.

K-pop star Jin, who is part of the popular BTS group, completed mandatory military service In South Korea on Wednesday after 18 months of duty.

The 31-year-old is the oldest BTS member and the first of the popular boy band to have completed the mandatory national service, which resulted in the group taking a break in their music career.

In South Korea, it is compulsory for men under 30 to serve in the military for a duration of 18 to 21 months.

Teary-eyed Jin walks out of the military base

Jin walked out of the military base in Yeoncheon, Gyeonggi province, wearing uniform and a black beret. He hugged his colleagues at the base as he appeared in front of his fans who were waiting for him outside.

Jin hugged his fellow group members as he walked out of the military base Image: Yonhap via REUTERS

Colorful banners were hung outside the military base with one reading: "Worldwide handsome Seok-jin! Congratulations on your discharge."

"I cried during the ceremony," Jin said later during a livestream which garnered over 3 million views on the Weverse fandom platform.

"But it was so fun for the last year and six months. It's such a relief. I met so many amazing people," he added, sending regards to his colleagues at the military base.

His band members J-hope, V, RM, Jungkook and Jimin took the day off from their duties and presented Jin with a giant bouquet of flowers.

RM, greeted Jin with a saxophone to play the group's hit single "Dynamite."

They also posted a picture of the band on X, formerly Twitter, celebrating Jin's discharge with a cake.

Jin's completion of service comes just ahead of the 11th anniversary of the band's launch.

Four members of the band are yet to complete their military duty. The band is expected to reunite in 2025.

mfi/kb (AFP, Reuters)