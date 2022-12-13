  1. Skip to content
  2. Skip to main menu
  3. Skip to more DW sites
Live TV
Latest audioLatest videos
In focus
Reichsbürger
War in Ukraine
FIFA World Cup
Kim Seok-jin shows a thumbs up gesture at Rockefeller Plaza in New York in 2020
Jin turned 30 in December and is the oldest of seven BTS membersImage: Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images
MusicSouth Korea

BTS star Jin starts military service in South Korea

1 hour ago

K-pop star Jin is the first of the BTS group to enlist for mandatory military service. His boot camp is located near the North Korean border.

https://p.dw.com/p/4KqzS

Marking the end of an era, the oldest member of K-pop sensation BTS, Kim Seok-jin, is starting his 18 month-long mandatory military service on Tuesday.

Jin, who turned 30 on December 4, is the oldest member of the BTS group and the first to enlist for military duty. His boot camp is located in a small town called Yeoncheon which lies close to the tense border with North Korea.

For the next five months Jin will be training at the boot camp and then be assigned to an army unit.

Posting a picture of his shaven head on BTS fan platform Weverse, he joked that it was "cuter" than he had imagined and wrote, "Now it's time for a curtain call."

A huge crowd gathered around the boot camp to bid Jin farewell despite cold weather.

Two fans hold up cards saying 'Kim Seok-jin always wins' and 'BTS forever' in front of South Korean boot camp
Fans flocked to the Yeoncheon boot camp where the K-pop star will spend the next several monthsImage: Heo Ran/REUTERS

"We ask you to keep your heart-warming words of support and farewell in your hearts," BTS' label Big Hit Music told fans last week.

About 300 security personnel were deployed to beef up security around the base on Tuesday.

BTS' enlistment sparks debate

The BTS in October announced a hiatus and said that they would sign up for mandatory military service, starting with Jin. In the coming years, the other six members will also join the military service.

The enrollment of the star band in military service has sparked a dialogue over the country's law mandating military enlistment. In South Korea, all able-bodied men are required by law to serve in the military for 18-21 months. 

However, exemptions are granted to prominent athletes, classical and traditional musicians, and ballet and other dancers. Such exemptions have not been extended to K-pop stars.

The public opinion is divided on whether such exemptions be extended to cover K-pop stars or the exemptions be revoked for everyone.

mf/dj (AP, AFP, Reuters)

Talents seek K-pop careers in South Korea

Skip next section Related topics

Related topics

Skip next section DW's Top Story

DW's Top Story

Sam Bankman-Fried

FTX: Bahamas announces arrest of founder Sam Bankman-Fried

Crime9 hours ago
Page 1 of 2
Skip next section More stories from DW

More stories from DW

Africa

Senegal and US flags in the foreground with a plane in the background at an airbase

US-Africa Leaders Summit: What are the stakes?

US-Africa Leaders Summit: What are the stakes?

Politics16 hours ago
More from Africa

Asia

A pregnant woman in India

India: Late-term abortion ruling highlights mothers' rights

India: Late-term abortion ruling highlights mothers' rights

Society18 hours ago
More from Asia

Germany

Many Ukrainian refugees are having difficulties finding a long-term accommodation in Germany.

Ukrainian refugees desperate for housing

Ukrainian refugees desperate for housing

Society19 hours ago02:27 min
More from Germany

Europe

Eva Kaili with Ali bin Samikh Al Marri

Lobbying loopholes exposed by EU corruption scandal

Lobbying loopholes exposed by EU corruption scandal

Politics14 hours ago
More from Europe

Middle East

Flags were set in March during the first Negev Summit attended by the US Secretary of State, alongside Foreign Ministers of Israel, Egypt, Bahrain, the UAE, and Morocco, in March 2022

Arab countries and Israel battle prejudices via education

Arab countries and Israel battle prejudices via education

PoliticsDecember 9, 2022
More from Middle East

North America

Large circular machine at a nuclear reactor

Can nuclear fusion help fuel the world?

Can nuclear fusion help fuel the world?

Science16 hours ago
More from North America

Latin America

Fans in the stands at the Argentina Netherlands game at the World Cup 2022

World Cup 2022: Argentina's 'barras bravas' bring the noise

World Cup 2022: Argentina's 'barras bravas' bring the noise

SoccerDecember 11, 2022
More from Latin America
Go to homepage