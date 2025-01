Ionut Cibotariu, a Romanian immigrant to Belgium, once dreamed of being a concert pianist. While working as a stagehand at the Flagery Theater in Brussels, he unexpectedly got his big break.

One day, the theater's jazz program director heard Cibortariu play. Since then, the theater has helped him get on stage.

DW's Lucia Schulten speaks with the discovered talent in Brussels.