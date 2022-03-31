Bruce Willis and aphasia ― At a loss for words

It came as a surprise to his fans and colleagues: Bruce Willis' family announced that the Hollywood star would stop making movies after having been diagnosed with aphasia. Until recently, The 67-year old had worked on numerous film projects, some of which are scheduled for release this year.
"As a family we wanted to share that our beloved Bruce has been experiencing some health issues and has recently been diagnosed with aphasia, which is impacting his cognitive abilities," said a statement by Willis' ex-wife and actress Demi Moore on Instagram. "As a result of this and with much consideration Bruce is stepping away from the career that has meant so much to him."
Aphasia affects all linguistic abilities
Aphasia is the acquired inability to formulate words or comprehend language. It can occur after damage to the left side of the brain. Aphasias are usually caused by a stroke. However, brain hemorrhages or craniocerebral injuries like they occur after an accident, brain tumors or inflammatory processes can also result in aphasia. From one day to the next, a person loses the ability to communicate with words.
The sudden loss of speech affects all linguistic abilities: Speaking and understanding, as well as reading and writing.
But aphasia is "only" a language disorder. Thought processes or intellectual abilities are not or only slightly disturbed.
For those affected and their loved ones, the situation is extremely stressful. The patients can no longer name even the most mundane things in life. They know what an object is, but simply lack the words.
Different forms of aphasia
There are many types of aphasia. They can be distinguished from each other based on the extent of the damage.
Amnestic aphasia
Amnestic aphasia is the mildest form of aphasia, in which sufferers have word-finding difficulties when naming objects directly. They mask the speech disorder by, for example, paraphrasing the words or using figures of speech.
Broca aphasia
People who speak in a staccato or telegram style, using very short, simple sentences or stringing together individual key words, may suffer from Broca aphasia. Although the flow of speech is strained and slowed down by the search for suitable words, the affected person can still be understood comparatively well.
Wernicke aphasia
People who suffer from Wernicke aphasia form very long, convoluted sentences in which individual passages are sometimes repeated. Those affected seem to speak fluently, but it is very difficult for them to find the right words, and often their sentences do not make sense. That makes it difficult to understand them.
Global aphasia
People with global aphasia often speak only single words or repeat the same phrases. With this, the most severe form of aphasia, the patient can hardly be understood at all.
Therapy partially possible
The acquired speech disorder is not irreversible, but it requires a lot of training in targeted speech therapy to learn to speak, and often also to write again.
Especially after a first stroke, about one third of the patients experience a largely normalization of speech functions within the first four weeks. After that, however, the chance of improvement declines steadily.
This article was originally written in German.
Edited by Andreas Illmer
Retirement from acting at age 67
Retirement from acting at age 67
After shooting several films in 2021, Bruce Willis is stepping down from acting, as he has developed aphasia — a language disorder that robs people of their ability to communicate. "As a result and after careful consideration, Bruce is ending his career that has meant so much to him," his family wrote on Instagram. We look back at the career of a world star who was born in Germany.
Walter from the Rhineland
Walter from the Rhineland
Bruce Willis was born on March 19, 1955, in Idar-Oberstein — an idyllic small city in the Rhineland-Palatinate. His German mother baptized him Walter — Bruce being his middle name. His father David, an ex-GI, moved the family back to the United States before Bruce's second birthday. Willis grew up with his three younger siblings in New Jersey.
Bumpy start
Bumpy start
The confident man who would later lock lips with Demi Moore on the red carpet wasn't so confident in youth. Bruce was shy in high school and began to stutter. His classmates teased him with the nickname "Buck Buck." On stage, however, he felt comfortable. Theater courses served as therapy and helped him get rid of his speech impediment.
The guy next to Cybill Shepherd
The guy next to Cybill Shepherd
In 1984, Willis, who until then had only had a minor role in "Miami Vice," was cast in the role of private detective David Addison in the series "Moonlighting." Cybill Shepherd was the real star. The show, however, was a huge success, winning an Emmy and a Golden Globe, becoming the springboard for Willis to Hollywood.
Yippee-ki-yay ...
Yippee-ki-yay ...
In 1988, Bruce Willis played New York police officer John McClane in the action thriller "Die Hard." The grumpy cop in a dirty, sleeveless undershirt became his signature role and made him an international star. Along with his colleague Mel Gibson, he embodied a new sort of action hero: the downtrodden regular guy who keeps getting knocked down, but never gives up until he eventually triumphs.
Rolling with the big guns
Rolling with the big guns
Bruce Willis was soon enjoying the sort of fame experienced by veteran action heroes, like Sylvester Stallone and Arnold Schwarzenegger. Willis joined them as an entrepreneur in the fast food restaurant chain Planet Hollywood, which later went bust. Here are the three heavyweights in action at the opening of a branch in Santa Ana, California.
Change of scene
Change of scene
In the mid-90s, Willis slowly and steadily began to shift his focus to character roles. He starred as a time-traveling convict in Terry Gilliam's sci-fi thriller "12 Monkeys" (1995). The film became a genuine cult classic, along with "Pulp Fiction" in which he also starred. Here, Willis shares a scene with Brad Pitt.
'I see dead people'
'I see dead people'
By the end of the 1990s, Willis was well established as a character actor. Starring alongside Hayley Joel Osment in "The Sixth Sense," Willis played a child psychologist who makes a gruesome discovery. The dark drama won praise from critics and was nominated in six categories for an Oscar, grossing nearly $700 million worldwide. It became Willis' largest film success.
Saving the world ... again
Saving the world ... again
Willis now belonged to the Hollywood elite and could choose his roles. In Korben Dallas' French production "The Fifth Element" (1997), he saved the world, complete with a hairstyle reminiscent of designer Jean-Paul Gaultier. This was perhaps no coincidence, as Gaultier designed the costumes for the film. Willis was called again to save the world a year later — less fashionably — in "Armageddon."
Soul power
Soul power
When he was not saving the world, Bruce Willis enjoyed singing R&B and playing the harmonica. For his debut album "The Return of Bruno" in 1987, he enlisted Grammy Award-winning Booker T. Jones and The Temptations. The album was released on the legendary Motown label and made it to the top 10 on the Billboard charts. Here, he joins soul and rock legend Tina Turner on stage in 1996.
90s icons
90s icons
In 1987, Bruce Willis married actress Demi Moore and they raised three daughters. In this snapshot they are — still — "the" Hollywood couple. After 13 years of marriage, they divorced; however, they continue to be close. Willis even attended the marriage of Demi Moore and her then-partner Ashton Kutcher.
Family guy
Family guy
Although sporting a tough image, Willis is very much the family man. He is now the father of five daughters. In this picture from 2004, he is seen with his then-girlfriend Brooke Burns, as well as his daughters Rumer, Scout und Tallulah, from his first marriage to Demi Moore.
Second time 'round
Second time 'round
Willis got married again, in 2009 to Anglo-Maltese model Emma Heming. Three of his daughters, as well as Demi Moore and Ashton Kutcher, all attended the wedding in the Turks and Caicos Islands. The couple have two daughters together, Mabel Ray and Evelyn Penn. The pair often travels to Germany to visit friends and relatives.
Author: Philipp Jedicke