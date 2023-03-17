Footballers at higher risk of dementia

Players had an increased risk of Alzheimer's disease and other types of dementia. But goalkeepers were saved from the neurological disorders, the research suggests.
https://p.dw.com/p/4Ookd
Advertisement
Elite footballers are more likely to develop dementia than the rest of the population, a new study suggested on Friday.
Details of the research, which compared the medical records of more than 6,000 male footballers in Sweden's top division to more than 56,000 non-footballers between 1924 and 2019, were published in The Lancet.
Researchers from the Karolinska Institutet in Sweden found footballers were 1.5 times more likely to get Alzheimer's disease and other dementias than the control group.
Peter Ueda of Sweden's Karolinska Institutet, who led the research, said it shows elite male players is at "serious risk" of developing degenerative brain disorders.
"One hypothesis is that the repetitive striking of the ball with the head is the reason players are at greater risk, and seeing the difference between goalkeepers and outfield players supports this theory," Ueda said.