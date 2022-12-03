  1. Skip to content
  2. Skip to main menu
  3. Skip to more DW sites
Live TV
Latest audioLatest videos
In focus
China
FIFA World Cup
War in Ukraine
UK's National Crime Agency
The National Crime Agency has conducted around 100 operations as part of efforts to disrupt elites linked to Vladimir PutinImage: Dan Kitwood/Getty Images
BusinessUnited Kingdom

Britain arrests 'wealthy Russian businessman' in London

32 minutes ago

The unidentified 58-year-old was one of three men detained on suspicion of money laundering as the UK attempts to disrupt possible criminal actions of oligarchs linked to Russian President Vladimir Putin.

https://p.dw.com/p/4KREX

Britain's National Crime Agency (NCA) said on Saturday it had arrested a "wealthy Russian businessman" on suspicion of money laundering as the UK attempts to disrupt potential criminal activity by oligarchs linked to Russian President Vladimir Putin.

The unidentified 58-year-old was one of three men detained on Thursday.

The Russian businessman was arrested at a "multi-million-pound residence" in London, the NCA said.

What do we know so far?

As well as suspicion of money laundering, he was also arrested on conspiracy of defrauding the UK's interior ministry and conspiracy to commit perjury, the NCA said.

A 35-year-old man was also arrested at the residence after he was seen leaving with a bag stashed with thousands of pounds in cash. A 39-year-old former boyfriend of the businessman's partner was also arrested at the property in the Pimlico area of West London, authorities reported. All three have since been released on bail.

The NCA said more than 50 police officers were involved in the raid at the multi-million-pound residence, seizing digital devices and a "significant" amount of cash.

"The NCA's Combatting Kleptocracy Cell, only established this year, is having significant success investigating potential criminal activity by oligarchs, the professional service providers that support and enable them and those linked to the Russian regime," NCA Director General Graeme Biggar said in a statement.

"We will continue to use all the powers and tactics available to us to disrupt this threat."

London's love affair with Russian money

Efforts to hinder Putin

In the wake of Russia's invasion of Ukraine on February 24, some 100 operations have been carried out by the NCA as part of efforts to stymie elites linked to Putin, the agency said.

"The cell has also investigated and taken discreet action against a significant number of elites who impact directly on the UK, as well as targeting less conventional routes used to disguise movements of significant wealth, such as high-value asset sales via auction houses," the agency added.

In October, the NCA arrested another London-based businessman on suspicion of aiding a sanctioned Russian oligarch.

The NCA said that it has worked with law enforcement agencies around the world to "target illicit wealth held abroad." The operation has enabled the NCA to freeze assets, including several properties, eight yachts and four aircraft.

War Crimes in Ukraine

jsi/ar (Reuters, AP)

Skip next section Related topics

Related topics

Skip next section DW's Top Story

DW's Top Story

Kyiv citizens lining up at a soup kitchen on the street

Ukraine war: Winter brings challenge and opportunity

Conflicts6 hours ago
Page 1 of 3
Skip next section More stories from DW

More stories from DW

Africa

Man in a room with multiple sewing machines and someone is sewing on one of them

New dress code for the modern African man

New dress code for the modern African man

Lifestyle17 hours ago05:04 min
More from Africa

Asia

Men pour out ballots in Bangladesh

Bangladesh ruling party dominance prompts democracy concerns

Bangladesh ruling party dominance prompts democracy concerns

Politics60 minutes ago
More from Asia

Germany

Deputies sit in the Bundestag, though many chairs are left empty

German government seeks to ease citizenship rules

German government seeks to ease citizenship rules

Politics20 hours ago02:13 min
More from Germany

Europe

3 German passports

How European countries regulate citizenship

How European countries regulate citizenship

Politics11 hours ago
More from Europe

Middle East

Actress Jasmin Tabatabai sings on stage against a black background, dressed in a purple shirt

Berlin theater dedicates special evening to Iran protests

Berlin theater dedicates special evening to Iran protests

CultureDecember 1, 202202:33 min
More from Middle East

North America

4 people stand against a red sky, orange lava just visible between them in the distance

Hawaii's Mauna Loa volcano spewing lava and ash

Hawaii's Mauna Loa volcano spewing lava and ash

Nature and EnvironmentDecember 2, 20227 images
More from North America

Latin America

A woman activist sits on the shovel bucket of a piece of heavy machinery to stop it from being used in a construction zone

Defending the environment can be a death sentence

Defending the environment can be a death sentence

Nature and EnvironmentDecember 1, 2022
More from Latin America
Go to homepage