Emperor Putin - On a Quest for a Place in History

While Putin spuriously claimed that the country must be "denazified," the attack is in fact part of the Russian leader’s attempt to return to the days of Russian empire.

Image: Konstantin Mihalchevskiy/SNA/imago images

From the very beginning of his tenure, the Russian president's foreign policy strategy aimed to destabilize Russia's neighboring states. The Chechen war raged from 1999 to 2009. In 2008, Putin attacked Georgia. This was followed, in 2014, by the annexation of the Ukrainian peninsula of Crimea.

Image: Kremlin Pool Photo/Sputnik/AP Photo/picture alliance



Putin’s goal was always to bring these neighbors back into the Russian sphere of influence, and to prevent the emergence of democratic societies there.

Image: picture alliance/AP/POOL SPUTNIK KREMLIN/M. Klimentyev

Putin also wanted to prevent neighboring countries from drawing closer to the EU or NATO. But his desire to exert military power over foreign states was not limited to Europe: Putin also came to the defense of Syrian dictator Bashar al-Assad, and used Russian-controlled mercenary troops to intervene in Libya, the Central African Republic and Venezuela.

Within Russia, he has managed to consolidate his power thanks to drastic coercive measures and state-controlled propaganda. In this documentary, Russian journalists, human rights activists and even oligarchs have their say. They paint a picture of a man whose quest for power knows no bounds.





Broadcasting Hours:

DW English

THU 27.10.2022 – 01:15 UTC

THU 27.10.2022 – 04:15 UTC

THU 27.10.2022 – 18:15 UTC

FRI 28.10.2022 - 09:15 UTC

SAT 29.10.2022 – 19:15 UTC

SUN 30.10.2022 – 02:15 UTC

SUN 30.10.2022 – 15:15 UTC

Lagos UTC +1 | Cape Town UTC +2 I Nairobi UTC +3

Delhi UTC +5,5 I Bangkok UTC +7 | Hong Kong UTC +8

London UTC +1 | Berlin UTC +2 | Moscow UTC +3

San Francisco UTC -7 | Edmonton UTC -6 | New York UTC -4

DW Deutsch+

FRI 28.10.2022 - 09:15 UTC

Vancouver UTC -7 | New York UTC -4 | Sao Paulo UTC -3