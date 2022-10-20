  1. Skip to content
Ukraine Konflikt | Russland PK Putin
Image: Sergey Guneev/Kremlin/Planet Pix/Zuma/dpa/picture alliance
PoliticsRussian Federation

Emperor Putin - On a Quest for a Place in History

33 minutes ago

On February 24, Russian President Vladimir Putin ordered an all-out attack on Ukraine.

https://p.dw.com/p/4FbhH

While Putin spuriously claimed that the country must be "denazified," the attack is in fact part of the Russian leader’s attempt to return to the days of Russian empire.

Krim I Russischer Panzer
Image: Konstantin Mihalchevskiy/SNA/imago images

From the very beginning of his tenure, the Russian president's foreign policy strategy aimed to destabilize Russia's neighboring states. The Chechen war raged from 1999 to 2009. In 2008, Putin attacked Georgia. This was followed, in 2014, by the annexation of the Ukrainian peninsula of Crimea.

Ukraine Russland Konflikt | Wladimir Putin
Image: Kremlin Pool Photo/Sputnik/AP Photo/picture alliance


Putin’s goal was always to bring these neighbors back into the Russian sphere of influence, and to prevent the emergence of democratic societies there. 

Russische Söldner durch US-Bomben in Syrien getötet
Image: picture alliance/AP/POOL SPUTNIK KREMLIN/M. Klimentyev

Putin also wanted to prevent neighboring countries from drawing closer to the EU or NATO. But his desire to exert military power over foreign states was not limited to Europe: Putin also came to the defense of Syrian dictator Bashar al-Assad, and used Russian-controlled mercenary troops to intervene in Libya, the Central African Republic and Venezuela. 

Within Russia, he has managed to consolidate his power thanks to drastic coercive measures and state-controlled propaganda. In this documentary, Russian journalists, human rights activists and even oligarchs have their say. They paint a picture of a man whose quest for power knows no bounds.


Broadcasting Hours: 

DW English

THU 27.10.2022 – 01:15 UTC
THU 27.10.2022 – 04:15 UTC
THU 27.10.2022 – 18:15 UTC
FRI 28.10.2022 - 09:15 UTC 
SAT 29.10.2022 – 19:15 UTC
SUN 30.10.2022 – 02:15 UTC
SUN 30.10.2022 – 15:15 UTC

Lagos UTC +1 | Cape Town UTC +2 I Nairobi UTC +3
Delhi UTC +5,5 I Bangkok UTC +7 | Hong Kong UTC +8
London UTC +1 | Berlin UTC +2 | Moscow UTC +3
San Francisco UTC -7 | Edmonton UTC -6 | New York UTC -4

DW Deutsch+

FRI 28.10.2022 - 09:15 UTC 

Vancouver UTC -7 | New York UTC -4 | Sao Paulo UTC -3  

British Prime Minister Liz Truss leaves Downing Street to attend her first Prime Minister's Questions at the Houses of Parliament

UK Prime Minister Liz Truss resigns after just 6 weeks

Politics5 hours ago
