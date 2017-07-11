Brexit: UK to restart trade talks with EU after threatening to quit

Brussels and London have "re-established" a basis for Brexit talks on Wednesday following an apparent impasse last week, the UK's chief negotiator David Frost said on Twitter.

"Intensive talks will happen every day & begin tomorrow afternoon, 22 October, in London," he wrote.

The move follows a statement from Frost's EU counterpart, Michael Barnier. Addressing the EU lawmakers in Brussels, Barnier said that "despite the difficulties we've faced, an agreement is within reach if both sides are willing to work constructively, if they are willing to compromise."

In an apparent overture to London, Barnier said UK sovereignty was a "legitimate concern of Boris Johnson's government." The EU official also emphasized that the EU's negotiating principles were "fully compatible with the respect of British sovereignty."

His latest remarks echo the language used by UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson, who has accused Brussels of refusing to recognize the country's sovereignty.

Last week, Johnson warned the talks were over unless there was a "fundamental change in approach" from the EU side.

Following Barnier's address on Wednesday, the UK government said it had "studied [his remarks] carefully" and welcomed his position on UK's sovereignty.

"It is clear that significant gaps remain between our positions in the most difficult areas, but we are ready, with the EU, to see if it is possible to bridge them in intensive talks," UK officials said.

At the same time, they noted it was "entirely possible that negotiations will not succeed."

More to follow...

