 Brexit: Major rally in London for second People′s Vote | News | DW | 23.03.2019

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages

News

Brexit: Major rally in London for second People's Vote

Hundreds of thousands of people from all over the UK are gathering in London for a rally calling for a second referendum on Brexit. It comes as the third parliamentary vote on the Brexit appears uncertain next week.

Participants in a second vote rally in Belgium last week

Saturday's second rally calling for a revote on the Brexit deal was expected to draw even more people than the 700,000-strong crowd that participated in October's march.

The biggest rally held this century in London was against the war in Iraq which drew 1 million participants. The march is set to begin at 1200 UTC or “high noon” on London’s Park Lane and will head towards Parliament Square.

The rally has drawn cross-party political support with Labour deputy leader Tom Watson saying he backed a second vote as "the only way" to resolve the Brexit impasse. Also attending are Scottish First Minister Nicola Sturgeon and Liberal Democrat leader Vince Cable. 

Neither the Labour leader, Jeremy Corbyn, nor shadow chancellor John McDonnell are attending the rally.

Mayor of London Sadiq Khan from the opposition Labour party said he would be marching "with people from every corner of our country, to demand that the British people get the final say."

Green party MP Caroline Lucas compared the likely turnout with the march of a dozen supporters walking from the north of England in support of UKIP founder Nigel Farage.

An online petition on the parliamentary website, calling for Article 50 to be revoked had over 4 million signatures by Saturday, despite several crashes on the site.

Former Conservative MP Anna Soubry left her party in February to join the Independent Group and said she had received a death threat over her Brexit position. She too will participate in Saturday's march. "We are marching for our country — for the future of our children and grandchildren," she wrote on Twitter:

Conservative MP and former attorney general Dominic Grieve had criticized British Prime Minister Theresa May last week for blaming the House of Commons for the crisis around Brexit, while refusing to accept any responsibility herself. The pro-EU politician told MPs: "I have never felt more ashamed to be a member of the Conservative Party or to be asked to lend her support."

Theresa May writes a letter

The prime minister suggested she may not bring her Brexit withdrawal deal back to the House of Commons next week if there is insufficient support for it to pass on a third attempt.

Theresa May agreed an extension to the Brexit schedule with the European Council

Theresa May agreed an extension to the Brexit schedule with the European Council

May wrote to all MPs on Friday offering to talk to them in the coming days "as parliament prepares to take momentous decisions."

She said there were four clear choices ahead for lawmakers:

  • To vote for her deal a third time — which is dependent on clearance from Commons' speaker John Bercow who has ruled there needs to be substantial change to the previous text for it to be voted again, citing a law going back to 1604;
  • Asking the EU for an extension to the Brexit process before the April 12 deadline presented by the European Council at their meeting last week;
  • Revoking Article 50, which would end the current Brexit process although not prevent another one, which May said would "betray the result of the referendum;"
  • Leave the EU without a deal  which the House of Commons voted against last week.

The referendum result in 2016 was 52 percent in favor of Brexit and 48 percent against. 

Watch video 02:09

Brexit – the ball is in Britain’s court

jm/jlw (Reuters, AFP)

Each evening at 1830 UTC, DW's editors send out a selection of the day's hard news and quality feature journalism. You can sign up to receive it directly here.

DW recommends

Stop Brexit: Millions sign petition to British government

In three days the petition has gained more than 4 million signatures. That's well over the 100,000 needed to trigger a parliamentary debate. (23.03.2019)  

UK Labour deputy backs second referendum

Tom Watson, the opposition Labour deputy, will be his party's only leading light on the second People's Vote march in London. The rally has gathered cross-party support as the prime minister offers to talk to MPs. (22.03.2019)  

Merkel on Brexit after summit: 'We are dealing with short deadlines'

After the UK secured a short extension to the Brexit deadline, Angela Merkel urged British lawmakers to make clear how they wish to proceed. She added that Brexit should not "undermine" the upcoming EU elections. (22.03.2019)  

WWW links

Revoke Article 50 petition

The petition on the parliamentary website raised 4 million signatures within days

Daily Bulletin registration form

Newsletter registration  

Audios and videos on the topic

Brexit – the ball is in Britain’s court  

Related content

Liverpool Labour-Chef Jeremy Corbyn und Tom Watson auf Parteitag

UK Labour deputy backs second referendum 22.03.2019

Tom Watson, the opposition Labour deputy, will be his party's only leading light on the second People's Vote march in London. The rally has gathered cross-party support as the prime minister offers to talk to MPs.

London: Brexit Proteste am 12. März

Brexit to cost billions in income losses across Europe 21.03.2019

A new study shows that the British and the Germans would be the worst hit with total annual losses of up to €67 billion. People in the US and China could actually see a rise in incomes after Britain's exit from the EU.

Frankreich Ärmelkanal Brexit | Blick in den Hafen von Dieppe

French port of Dieppe living in fear of Brexit 12.03.2019

The impact of the UK's departure from the EU will be felt far beyond British borders. Across the Channel, locals in the French port of Dieppe fear Brexit will cause serious logistical headaches for their community.

Advertisement

News Bulletin

Top stories in 90 seconds

DW News presents the most important news — in brief, quickly and up-to-date.  