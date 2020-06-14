Take a look at the beta version of dw.com. We're not done yet! Your opinion can help us make it better.
Bremerhaven is a major German seaport situated on the North Sea. It forms part of the Free Hanseatic City of Bremen, one of the 16 German federal states.
Located at the mouth of the River Weser, Bremerhaven plays an important role in the German economy as a trade port. It was founded in 1827 and is now the fourth largest port in Europe. It is home to a university of applied sciences and the German Maritime Museum. Here you can find an automatic compilation of DW content on Bremerhaven.
On a voyage from Antarctica to Bremerhaven, the Polarstern's team of scientists and students are trying to better understand why water temperatures are rising in the deep ocean. The students (all talented scientists themselves) are learning how to monitor changes in the ocean and climate — methods they can take to their home countries, which are already feeling the impacts of climate change.
The issue of immigration and integration has been at the forefront of public debate in Germany, especially in the run up to this year's nationwide elections. But the role of Germans as emigrants themselves is less widely known, despite the fact that millions left for the so-called New World over the past three centuries.