Bremerhaven is a major German seaport situated on the North Sea. It forms part of the Free Hanseatic City of Bremen, one of the 16 German federal states.

Located at the mouth of the River Weser, Bremerhaven plays an important role in the German economy as a trade port. It was founded in 1827 and is now the fourth largest port in Europe. It is home to a university of applied sciences and the German Maritime Museum.