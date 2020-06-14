Visit the new DW website

Bremerhaven

Bremerhaven is a major German seaport situated on the North Sea. It forms part of the Free Hanseatic City of Bremen, one of the 16 German federal states.

Located at the mouth of the River Weser, Bremerhaven plays an important role in the German economy as a trade port. It was founded in 1827 and is now the fourth largest port in Europe. It is home to a university of applied sciences and the German Maritime Museum. Here you can find an automatic compilation of DW content on Bremerhaven.

29.05.2020, Bremerhaven: Der Eingang zum Gemeindehaus der freikirchlichen Pfingstgemeinde im Stadtteil Schierholz. Im Umfeld der Glaubensgemeinschaft in Bremerhaven haben sich mindestens 20 Menschen mit dem neuartigen Coronavirus angesteckt. Foto: Hauke-Christian Dittrich/dpa +++ dpa-Bildfunk +++ | Verwendung weltweit

German church at the center of over 100 coronavirus cases 14.06.2020

A man has died after becoming infected with COVID-19 at a Pentecost service in the northern city of Bremerhaven. This isn't the first time a church in Germany has been at the center of an outbreak.
Mitten auf der Straße Twischlehe fanden Polizeibeamte in der Nacht zum Dienstag einen hilflosen Igel, der mit einem Plastikbecher kämpfte. Die Polizisten konnten den kleinen Kerl aus seiner misslichen Lage befreien. Gegen 0.40 Uhr krabbelte das kleine Stacheltier mitten auf der Fahrbahn. Es hatte sich in einem Milch-Shake-Becher (Geschmacksrichtung Banane) verfangen, der offenbar achtlos weggeworfen wurde. Er bekam seinen Kopf nicht mehr heraus und war damit dem Straßenverkehr ausgeliefert. Die Polizeibeamten befreiten den Knirps vom Becher und brachten ihn in ein sicheres Gelände im Grünen. Igel, die aus dem Winterschlaf erwacht sind, suchen jetzt nach Nahrung. Einfach weggeworfene Dosen, Becher und Verpackungen können für sie dann zur tödlichen Falle werden. Darum die Bitte im Sinne der Tiere: Müll immer in die Abfallbehälter werfen! Igel sind Wildtiere und eine besonders geschützte Tierart nach dem Bundesnaturschutzgesetz. Sie dürfen nicht eingefangen oder gar zu Hause gehalten werden. Bei einer gut gemeinten Fütterung können viele Fehler gemacht werden. So können sie zum Beispiel keine Milch verdauen. Sollten Sie ein vermeintlich hilfloses Tier feststellen, nehmen Sie Kontakt mit dem örtlichen Tierschutz auf. Dort wissen die Mitarbeiter, was zu tun ist. Foto: Polizei Bremerhaven

Germany: Helpless hedgehog rescued from milkshake cup 05.05.2020

Officers came to the rescue of the spiky creature when they found it struggling in the middle of the road. The animal was attracted to the banana smell inside of the cup.
Titel: Exkursion auf dem Polarstern Aufgenommen: Auf dem Polarstern, Juni 2019 Bild : Tim Schauenberg

Living Planet: What we learn from the Polarstern 18.07.2019

On a voyage from Antarctica to Bremerhaven, the Polarstern's team of scientists and students are trying to better understand why water temperatures are rising in the deep ocean. The students (all talented scientists themselves) are learning how to monitor changes in the ocean and climate — methods they can take to their home countries, which are already feeling the impacts of climate change.

Forschungsschiff Polarstern, hat zur Erforschung des Klimawandels eine Expedition von Bremerhaven bis nach Kapstadt unternommen.

Climate research on the high, warming seas 28.06.2019

On a voyage from Antarctica to the German port of Bremerhaven, a team of scientists and students are hoping to gain a better understanding of rising temperatures in the depths of the open ocean.

Bildbeschreibung: Power-Big Treffen (Power Meet) ist die weltweit größte Klassiker-Messe für amerikanische Autos (vor allem aus den 1950er und 1960er Jahren) in Västerås, Schweden. Sie findet immer am ersten Juli-Wochenende (von Donnerstag bis Samstag) statt und ist ein wichtiges Ereignis für Menschen, die Interesse an alte amerikanische Autos haben. Stichwörter: UGC, Souri, Power-Big Treffen, Schweden Quelle: Souri (user generated content) The Biggest American show in the world in Västerås, Sweden. More cars, more people, more swap meet vendors than you can believe. A friendly carnival atmosphere makes Power Big Meet the ideal vacation spot! Over 20.000 cars. Street Rods, Customs, 50′s cruisers, 60′s muscle cars, Corvettes, Mustangs, Camaros – you name it and it will be at Power Big Meet. The dates 2014 are July 3-5.

US car imports face hurdles 09.07.2018

American cars are a nische product in Germany. Besides the high consumption of the larger motors, they simply don't cater to the European taste. The 10 percent import tariff is not the only extra cost for those who want to buy them.
DW-Reporterin Samantha Early hält ein Foto von ihrem Vater in die Kamera

WorldLink: Germany's migration story, and mine 15.09.2017

The issue of immigration and integration has been at the forefront of public debate in Germany, especially in the run up to this year's nationwide elections. But the role of Germans as emigrants themselves is less widely known, despite the fact that millions left for the so-called New World over the past three centuries.
A chance to revive one of Germany's poorest city districts?

A chance to revive one of Germany's poorest city districts? 20.07.2017

Bremerhaven's Goethe district is one of Germany's poorest neighborhoods. Could an art project bring it back to life?
06.01.2017 ***** German Force commander General Major Josef Dieter Blotz (R) talks to a US military service personel as US military vehicles are unloaded from a carrier ship in the harbour in Bremerhaven on January 6, 2017. 4000 US soldiers and about 2500 military vehicles were relocated to Poland and other eastern countries during tthe operation Atlantic Resolve. / AFP / PATRIK STOLLARZ (Photo credit should read PATRIK STOLLARZ/AFP/Getty Images)

Hundreds of US tanks, trucks arrive for NATO mission in Europe 06.01.2017

A shipment of US tanks, howitzers and other military equipment has arrived in Germany as part of a mission to allay concerns about Russian aggression. The cargo will be moved to eastern Europe in the next few weeks.

Forschungsschiff Polarstern, hat zur Erforschung des Klimawandels eine Expedition von Bremerhaven bis nach Kapstadt unternommen.

What is it really like to work on a research ship? 14.12.2016

On its journey from Bremerhaven to Cape Town, the Polarstern crew has been keeping us up-to-date on their progress. They have shared some stunning images, giving us an insight into daily life on a research ship.
2015_12_OTB_GWI_ (2).jpg Whom the copyright belongs to: Martin Rode / BUND Where the photo was taken: Bremerhaven When the photo was taken: 15.12.2015 Description of what the photo shows: Das Baugebiet des Offshore-Terminals Bremerhaven (OTB) im Weserwatt auf Höhe des Fischereihafens Keywords: Bremerhaven, Energiewende, Weser, Offshore-Windenergie © Bund/M.Rode

Germany's 'Energiewende' clashes with conservation 26.07.2016

Germany's model transition to clean energy can mean conflict with conservationists. In Bremerhaven, an environment group has blocked plans for an offshore wind power port with a court order. A conundrum to be avoided?
Deutschland Ausstellung Syrische Fluchtgeschichte im Deutschen Auswandererhaus

A Syrian family's escape to Germany 06.04.2016

An exhibition at the German Emigration Center tells the story of a Syrian family's escape to Germany. Photos and mementos give an impression of the Koto family's long trek to Europe.
Firemen work near the bus goes off the road on A22 highway at Trento north exit in Trento, nothern Italy, 12 July 2015. At last 17 injuried after a bus filled with German teenagers heading home from vacation has run off a highway in Trento, northern Italy 12 July 2015. ANSA/STR (Zu dpa Bus mit deutschen Jugendlichen in Italien verunglückt vom 12.07.2015)

German teenagers injured in Italy bus crash 12.07.2015

Seventeen teenagers from Bremerhaven were injured when their coach left the road and overturned. The crash happened on a highway that runs past the northern Italian city of Trento.
Senior and young holding hands over shiny white background. Chariclo - Fotolia 37184056

Eastern Europeans make German home care possible 22.04.2014

Roughly 100,000 eastern European women work in assisted care in Germany. Some live at home with the families they help. DW heads to Bremerhaven to see how the model works in practice.
ATA, 2003 : Koenigspinguin (Aptenodytes patagonicus), Gruppe. [en] King Penguin (Aptenodytes patagonicus), group. | ATA, 2003: King Penguin (Aptenodytes patagonicus), group.

Talks on creating Antarctic marine sanctuary break down 16.07.2013

A group of countries set up to regulate fishing in the Antarctic has failed to agree to implement proposals to create marine sanctuaries in the region. Other delegates blamed Russia for objecting to the plans.
Polizistin

The detective superintendent: Cornelia von Hollen from Bremerhaven 18.05.2010

If you believe what you see on TV, a detective's life is one long round of car chases and shoot-outs. In fact, most detectives spend their days in front of a computer.
Bremen, Deutschland-Portal, Deutschland-Fakten, D-Portal, Michael Hüter, Karikatur, Grafik

Dockside cranes instead of manual labor 18.11.2009

Joachim Braeuer cannot imagine a life without ships and a strong breeze. For more than 40 years, he has worked in the port of his hometown, Bremen.
