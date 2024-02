Karl Harenbrock | Jörg Jelinnek

02/26/2024 February 26, 2024

Chinese car maker BYD is underscoring its European ambitions at the Geneva Car Show. The manufacturer will premier 3 models including a luxury vehicle that can float on water. Speaking of water, BYD is not only showcasing its cars in Europe. The largest electric car maker has just sent a freighter carrying 3,000 cars to the German port of Bremerhaven marking its expansion to Europe.