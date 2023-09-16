  1. Skip to content
SocietyGhana

Breaking the cycle of 'period poverty' in Ghana

Isaac Kaledzi
September 16, 2023

Ghana imposes some of the highest taxes on menstrual hygiene products in the world, putting them out of reach for many of those who need them and forcing girls to miss school for several days each month. But social activists are calling for change.

