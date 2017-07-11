BREAKING — EU sues AstraZeneca over delayed deliveries of COVID-19 vaccine

The European Commission said on Monday it was taking pharmaceutical company AstraZeneca to court for breach of contract after a number of delays in supplying COVID-19 vaccines to the bloc.

"The Commission has started last Friday a legal action against AstraZeneca," a spokesman told a news conference, adding that all 27 EU states backed the move.

"Some terms of the contract have not been respected and the company has not been in a position to come up with a reliable strategy to ensure timely delivery of doses," the spokesman added.

What complaints is AstraZeneca facing?

The EU had a contract with the company in which it committed to making its

"best reasonable efforts" to deliver 180 million vaccine doses to the bloc in the second quarter of this year, making up a total of 300 million in the December-June period.

However, in a statement on March 12, AstraZeneca said it would aim

to deliver only one-third of that.

A week after that, the European Commission took the first step of a formal procedure to resolve disputes.

The EU has repeatedly clashed with the firm in recent months and has been trying to compensate delivery shortfalls by ordering more from other manufacturers. Recently, the bloc decided not to exercise its options for another 300 million doses from AstraZeneca amid evidence of very rare blood clot side effects.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated as events unfold.

tj, (AFP, Reuters)