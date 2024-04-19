Man lights himself on fire outside Trump trial courthouse

People rushed over to douse the person with a fire extinguisher at the Manhattan courthouse where Donald Trump's hush money criminal case was underway.

Emergency responders rushed a person on a stretcher away from a Manhattan courthouse where former President Donald Trump's criminal hush money trial was taking place on Friday.

"A male did light himself on fire outside of the Supreme Courthouse. We're still gathering details from the field," a New York Police Department spokesman said.

The person on fire received medical attention and was taken from the area, reporters said, adding that the circumstances of the fire was unclear. The smell of smoke and burning human flesh lingered in the air, they added.

A full jury, including alternates, has been selected inside the courtroom for Trump's trial.

The historic criminal case stems from a hush-money payment to adult film actress Stormy Daniels.

It could keep him in court for weeks and complicate his bid to win back the White House in elections later this year.

More to come... Please refresh your browser for updates.

Editors note: If you are suffering from emotional strain or suicidal thoughts, seek professional help. You can find information on where to find help, no matter where you live in the world, at this website: www.befrienders.org