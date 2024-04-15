Donald Trump's hush money criminal trial opens in New York

Jury selection will soon begin in the first criminal trial of any ex-US president. The trial involving payments to an adult actress could bog down Trump's campaign for weeks as he seeks reelection to the White House.

Former US President Donald Trump took his seat Monday at a Manhattan court for the start of jury selection in his hush money trial.

This is a historic criminal case stemming from a hush-money payment to an adult actress. It could keep him in court for weeks and complicate his bid to win back the White House.

Trump is the first former US president to face a criminal trial, which could last through May. He is required to attend the trial in Manhattan four days a week (the tirial does not take place on Wednesdays).

At the outset of court proceedings, Judge Juan Merchan, who is overseeing the trial, denied a request by the defense team to recuse himself from the case. Jury selection is expected to take about a week, followed by testimony.

Around 40 people took to the streets in Manhattan to protest against the former president Image: Thomas P. Costello/USA TODAY/IMAGO/

What did Trump say?

Upon arriving at the courthouse, the former president denounced the trial as an "assault on America."

"This is political persecution," Trump said before entering the courtroom and taking his seat at the defense table alongside his attorneys, wearing his signature blue suit and red tie.

"Nothing like this has ever happened before," he added. "There is no case."

Earlier, Trump himself called the case and other indictments elsewhere a broad "weaponization of law enforcement" by Democratic prosecutors and officials.

Dozens of Donald Trump supporters rallied outside the courthouse ahead of the start of Trump's hush money trial Image: Stefan Jeremiah/AP/picture alliance

What is a hush money trial all about?

Trump is accused of falsifying business records in a scheme to cover up an alleged sexual encounter with adult film actress Stormy Daniels to protect his 2016 campaign from a last-minute upset.

The charges center on $130,000 (€122,000) in payments that Trump's company made to his then-lawyer, Michael Cohen. He had paid that sum on Trump's behalf to keep an actress from going public with her claims of a sexual encounter with the married mogul a decade earlier.

Prosecutors say the payments to Cohen were falsely recorded as legal fees to hide their true purpose. Trump's lawyers say the payments were in fact legal expenses, not a cover-up.

Cohen was sentenced to three years in prison in December 2018 after pleading guilty to campaign finance charges and lying to Congress, among other crimes. He is also among the witnesses expected to testify in Trump's hush-money trial.

dh/wd (Reuters, AP, AFP)