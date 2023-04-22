Brazil's Lula kicks off Portugal trip amid Ukraine criticism
Portugal is the first European country to receive President Lula after his return to office at the beginning of the year. The trip comes amid backlash towards the Brazilian leader for his remarks on the war in Ukraine.
He hopes to strengthen ties with the country that colonized what is now Brazil as the obvious entry point to build up relations with the EU as a whole.
Lula's stance on Ukraine
However, Lula has irritated Western backers of Ukraine, including the EU, after appearing to partially blame Ukraine for the Russian invasion and calling on the US and its European partners to start talking about peace.
Lula's trip will also include a Portugal-Brazil summit where leaders from the two countries are expected to sign and ratify 12 bilateral agreements, which include a deal to begin cooperation between their two space agencies.
The Brazilian president will then head to Spain on Tuesday.