  1. Skip to content
  2. Skip to main menu
  3. Skip to more DW sites
Live TV
Latest audioLatest videos
In focus
Sudan crisis
Russia's war in Ukraine
President of Brazil, Lula da Silva, is received by President of Portugal, Marcelo Rebelo de Sousa, in Lisbon
President Lula is in Portugal for four days before heading on to SpainImage: João Carlos/DW
PoliticsBrazil

Brazil's Lula kicks off Portugal trip amid Ukraine criticism

6 minutes ago

Portugal is the first European country to receive President Lula after his return to office at the beginning of the year. The trip comes amid backlash towards the Brazilian leader for his remarks on the war in Ukraine.

https://p.dw.com/p/4QRKl

Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva arrived in the Portuguese capital of Lisbon on Saturday to kick off his four-day trip to the European country.

Portuguese President Marcelo Rebelo de Sousa hosted a reception for Lula and Brazil's first lady Rosangela da Silva at an official ceremony at the Jeronimos Monastery.

Lula, who recently visited China shortly after a meeting with President Joe Biden in the White House, is making his first trip to Europe since being re-elected president for a third, non-consecutive term.

He hopes to strengthen ties with the country that colonized what is now Brazil as the obvious entry point to build up relations with the EU as a whole.

Lula da Silva (left) and Marcelo Rebelo de Sousa (right) watch the military parade in Lisbon
The Portuguese President welcomed his Brazilian counterpart with a military paradeImage: João Carlos/DW

Lula's stance on Ukraine

However, Lula has irritated Western backers of Ukraine, including the EU, after appearing to partially blame Ukraine for the Russian invasion and calling on the US and its European partners to start talking about peace.

The Brazilian president also hosted Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov in Brasilia on Monday.

Some members of Portugal's Ukrainian community held a protest outside of the Brazilian embassy on Friday.

But Lula is expected to keep his criticism of the West in check while in Europe as he seeks to maintain Brazil's neutrality.

Brazil-Portugal summit

The president — who beat his far-right incumbent rival Jair Bolsonaro last year —  has stated that he wants to bring Brazil back to the international stage.

Can Lula put Brazil back on the world stage?

Lula "continues the agenda of relaunching Brazil's diplomatic relations with its main partners," the government noted in a document laying out his agenda.

He is expected to use the opportunity to try and relaunch negotiations for a major free trade deal between the EU and South America's Mercosur bloc. Brazil has called Portugal an "important ally" in this respect.

Lula's trip will also include a Portugal-Brazil summit where leaders from the two countries are expected to sign and ratify 12 bilateral agreements, which include a deal to begin cooperation between their two space agencies.

The Brazilian president will then head to Spain on Tuesday.

ab/wd (AP, Reuters, dpa)

Skip next section DW's Top Story

DW's Top Story

Smoke rises from Khartoum as fighting rages

Sudan updates: Army prepares to evacuate foreign diplomats

Conflicts4 hours ago
Page 1 of 2
Skip next section More stories from DW

More stories from DW

Africa

A female student working on a solar panel installation

Africa strives to revamp its universities

Africa strives to revamp its universities

Education23 hours ago
More from Africa

Asia

BG Japan 80 ist das neue 50

For Japan's senior soccer players, 80 is the new 50!

For Japan's senior soccer players, 80 is the new 50!

Sports3 hours ago8 images
More from Asia

Germany

Climate activist in front of Berlin's Brandenburg Gate

German climate activists vow to peacefully disrupt Berlin

German climate activists vow to peacefully disrupt Berlin

PoliticsApril 20, 202302:19 min
More from Germany

Europe

A person wearing a press helmet and protective gear points at a column of smoke

Ukraine tightens rules on frontline reporting

Ukraine tightens rules on frontline reporting

Press Freedom19 hours ago
More from Europe

Middle East

Themenpaket - Sudan

Sudan: Activists uphold calls for peaceful transition

Sudan: Activists uphold calls for peaceful transition

Politics22 hours ago
More from Middle East

North America

USA | Start der SpaceX' Starship Rakete

Uncrewed SpaceX rocket explodes after takeoff

Uncrewed SpaceX rocket explodes after takeoff

ScienceApril 21, 202302:05 min
More from North America

Latin America

A man swimming to shore while pulling a raft loaded with conch shells

Bahamas: Sea snails make themselves scarce in paradise

Bahamas: Sea snails make themselves scarce in paradise

Nature and Environment25 minutes ago7 images
More from Latin America
Go to homepage