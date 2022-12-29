  1. Skip to content
  2. Skip to main menu
  3. Skip to more DW sites
Live TV
Latest audioLatest videos
In focus
War in Ukraine
Pope Benedict XVI
Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva celebrates his election victory in October 2022
Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva celebrates his election victory in October 2022Image: Andre Penner/AP Photo/picture alliance
PoliticsBrazil

Brazil's Lula da Silva: the communist who wasn't

Oliver Pieper
34 minutes ago

Supporters of Jair Bolsonaro have branded incoming president Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva a communist. Half the country has fallen for the smear campaign, though Lula's track record speaks for itself.

https://p.dw.com/p/4LXxt

When supporters of Jair Bolsonaro wake up after a raucous New Year's Eve party, they might not only face a hangover. They could, in fact, be confronted with a veritable nightmare: Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, the man who they claim plans to ban churches and feels drawn to Satanists, this "godless communist," will be sworn in as Brazil's new president on January 1, 2023.

But is there any truth to these accusations? Will 77-year-old Lula, who founded Brazil's Workers' Party, the Partido dos Trabalhadores (PT) and served as president from 2003 to 2011, try to introduce communism when he returns to office in 2023?

This is a prospect Fernando Morais finds unthinkable. "Lula was never a communist, and he will never be one. Throughout his life, he never had any ties to the Communist Party."

Fernando Morais sitting at a desk, pointing
Lula biographer Fernando Morais knows Lula's thinking and political legacy better than manyImage: privat

Few people in Brazil know Lula as well as Morais. The writer has known Lula for about 50 years. He knew him when Lula was still a simple factory worker. He has also written a noteworthy biography about the former president, who is about to return to power.

On the evening before Lula was arrested for alleged corruption in 2017, Morais asked him whether he was a communist at heart. To which Lula drily replied: "There were half a million workers behind me in 1980 and I prevented a strike. I would have started a revolution if I had been a communist. But what did I do instead? I founded a party and trade union headquarters."

A union leader, not a revolutionary

In 1975, Lula was elected as head of the Metal Workers' Union. Five years later, Lula founded the Workers' Party. After the end of Brazil's military junta (which ruled from 1964 to 1985), Lula became a delegate in the constitutional assembly of the Brazilian Congress in 1987.

Bolsonaro supporters keep drawing attention to this period in Lula's career, before his mercurial political rise, when Lula expressed admiration for the Cuban government and openly criticized the Brazilian military regime, which jailed him for five weeks in 1980.

"Lula's older brother Frei Chico tried to get Lula to join the Communist Party on several occasions. He had the opportunity to work for a clandestine Marxist organization, too. But he [Lula] never wanted that," says Morais. "Lula said anyone who wants to listen to him [speak] should join the union, because he would not speak secretly on street corners, but preferably in front of thousands in stadiums."

Social democrat who was friends with Germany's Schmidt

Since becoming a politician, Lula's positions have become increasingly centrist. He would probably be a good fit for Germany's center-left Social Democratic Party (SPD). It's little wonder, then, that Lula was a personal friend of the late German Chancellor Helmut Schmidt, who was a Social Democrat.

A tired-looking Jair Bolsonaro seen from the side
President Jair Bolsonaro was a populist right-wing president, many would even consider him to be far-rightImage: Andressa Anholete/Getty Images

During his time as president, Lula enacted liberal economic policies. At the same time, his government funneled considerable funds into social programs like the Zero Hunger initiative.

When he enacted an ambitious program to reform social insurance in 2003, Lula removed far-left members from his party who refused to vote on the measure. Not only that. Brazilian banks and major companies recorded record profits during Lula's reign.

Fernando Morais says Lula "announced he will resign from the presidency only when each and every Brazilian has three meals a day: breakfast, lunch and dinner. He will continue what he has worked towards in the past: to end hunger. Lula no longer needs to prove he is the opposite of a communist."

No second Venezuela

Even so, many people in Brazil are frightened by the idea of communism — not unlike in the US, where the Republicans have been accusing Democrats of communist tendencies for decades. Why is it that merely mentioning Cuba, Nicaragua and Venezuela stokes such strong antipathy among center-right Brazilians? And how is it possible that Lula, who governed the country of 271 million for eight years, implementing successful political and economic policies, is still branded a communist?

"I think these campaigns mobilize people," says Oliver Stuenkel, a professor of international relations at the Getulio Vargas Foundation in Sao Paulo. He closely monitored the presidential election campaign and heard from many Brazilians in recent months who voiced their fear of communism.

"How great is the danger that Brazil will install a political system similar to Cuba's? This is very unlikely," says Stuenkel. "But conservative voters and the military are still very fearful of communism." It is a vague fear, he adds. "Communism is like a rallying cry that gives a campaign a central theme."

Tried and tested: stoking fear of communism

Stoking fear of communism is nothing new. Ever since the 1960s, far-right elements in Brazil have used this fear to attack enemies and intimidate the middle class. Bolsonaro supporters today view anyone who opposes weapons sales and police violence as a communist.

Police face off a large crowd of Bolsonaro supporters
Bolsonaro supporters sparked unrest in December 2022Image: Adriano Machado/REUTERS

"Of course nobody thought property will be nationalized when the Workers' Party wins, but Bolsonaro backers consider Lula a left-wing radical, just like [US President] Joe Biden, incidentally," says Stuenkel. This is, he adds, "mainly because he [Lula] and the Workers' Party never distanced themselves from more radical systems like the one in Venezuela, Cuba and Nicaragua, or condemned their governments."

Until this day, many Brazilians fear the left wants to retake power guided by radical left-wing ideas. But political scientist Stuenkel says attempts to discredit Lula as a communist will likely fizzle out. "I assume this will go back and, eventually, many will realize that they are being ruled by a left-wing rather than communist government," says Stuenkel.

This article was originally published in Geman.

Skip next section Related topics

Related topics

Skip next section DW's Top Story

DW's Top Story

Israel's Likud Party leader Benjamin Netanyahu arrives during the swearing-in ceremony for Israeli lawmakers at the Knesset, Israel's parliament, in Jerusalem, Tuesday, Nov. 15, 2022.

Israel: Netanyahu sworn in as leader of far-right government

Politics2 hours ago
Page 1 of 3
Skip next section More stories from DW

More stories from DW

Africa

A soldier of the Bundeswehr is standing next to his machine gun at the airport near the base in Gao in northern Mali, with the German flag flying overhead

What's next for the Bundeswehr in Mali?

What's next for the Bundeswehr in Mali?

PoliticsDecember 28, 2022
More from Africa

Asia

Kids of various ages play with ball on dirt road, one of them wearing an Argentina jersey

Nepal: Squatters fight Kathmandu's eviction drive

Nepal: Squatters fight Kathmandu's eviction drive

Society5 hours ago02:08 min
More from Asia

Germany

The Garzweiler II coal pit in North Rhine Westphalia, Germany

Lützerath: How Germany's energy crisis reignited coal

Lützerath: How Germany's energy crisis reignited coal

Business8 hours ago
More from Germany

Europe

Different charging options for handheld devices: Micro-USB, USB-C und Apple Lightning

2022 stories that could still have an impact on our lives

2022 stories that could still have an impact on our lives

Business6 hours ago
More from Europe

Middle East

Hydrogen tanks with wind power generators in the background

Hydrogen is changing power dynamics in energy sector

Hydrogen is changing power dynamics in energy sector

BusinessDecember 28, 2022
More from Middle East

North America

A man shreds a paper with his memories while putting them into a garbage bin during the National Good Riddance day ceremonial shredding of bad memories of 2022 at Times Square in New York City.

Good Riddance Day: New Yorkers trash the worst of 2022

Good Riddance Day: New Yorkers trash the worst of 2022

Offbeat10 hours ago01:32 min
More from North America

Latin America

Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva celebrates his election victory in October 2022

Brazil's Lula da Silva: the communist who wasn't

Brazil's Lula da Silva: the communist who wasn't

Politics34 minutes ago
More from Latin America
Go to homepage