  1. Skip to content
  2. Skip to main menu
  3. Skip to more DW sites
Live TV
Latest audioLatest videos
In focus
War in Ukraine
Climate change
Iran protests
ClimateBrazil

Brazil's election could decide fate of Amazon rain forest

Matthias Ebert
12 hours ago

Deforestation has soared under incumbent Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro, who has been rolling back environmental protections and emboldening illegal loggers. More fires are ravaging the Amazon rain forest right now than in over than a decade.

https://p.dw.com/p/4IpT4
Skip next section DW's Top Story

DW's Top Story

Supporters of Brazil's President Jair Bolsonaro talk with supporters of Brazil's former President and presidential candidate Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva

Brazil: Bolsonaro's 'economic miracle' claims don't hold up

Politics11 hours ago
Page 1 of 3
Skip next section More stories from DW

More stories from DW

Africa

Statue of Yennenga, a warrior princess of the medieval Dagomba kingdom, on the stage

Trapped in a Munich museum, a princess dreams of Africa

Trapped in a Munich museum, a princess dreams of Africa

Theater8 hours ago02:02 min
More from Africa

Asia

A women looks at a smartphone screen with Whatsapp logo visible

India tightens grip on social media

India tightens grip on social media

Politics12 hours ago
More from Asia

Germany

SV Werder Bremen vs Hertha BSC Berlin

Could Niclas Füllkrug be Germany's secret weapon in Qatar?

Could Niclas Füllkrug be Germany's secret weapon in Qatar?

Soccer5 hours ago
More from Germany

Europe

The French government is keeping the price of electricity down for households but not for companies, making it difficult for them to stay competitive, especially those that use a lot of electricity.

French companies call for energy price cap

French companies call for energy price cap

Nature and Environment13 hours ago03:18 min
More from Europe

Middle East

Shirin Neshat Iranian artist.

Shirin Neshat: 'Biggest uprising since Islamic revolution'

Shirin Neshat: 'Biggest uprising since Islamic revolution'

EqualityOctober 28, 2022
More from Middle East

North America

The man who broke into House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's house and attacked her husband reportedly shouted "Where's Nancy."

Biden condemns attack on Nancy Pelosi's husband

Biden condemns attack on Nancy Pelosi's husband

Politics12 hours ago02:11 min
More from North America

Latin America

Asylum-seeking migrants, mostly from Venezuela, walk out of the Rio Bravo after crossing it to turn themselves in to US Border Patrol agents in El Paso, Texas

Venezuelans stranded as US changes asylum policy

Venezuelans stranded as US changes asylum policy

Migration59 minutes ago
More from Latin America
Go to homepage