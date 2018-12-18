 Brazilian prosecutor files graft charges against outgoing President Michel Temer | News | DW | 19.12.2018

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages

News

Brazilian prosecutor files graft charges against outgoing President Michel Temer

President Michel Temer has been charged with corruption and money laundering. He loses his immunity when he leaves office at the beginning of 2019.

Brasilien Präsident Michel Temer (Agencia Brasil/V. Campanato)

Brazil's prosecutor general, Raquel Dodge, on Wednesday charged outgoing President Michel Temer and five others with corruption and money laundering in connection with a graft investigation into the granting of port concessions in exchange for bribes.

Based on a report by Federal Police, the charges allege that Temer changed laws to the benefit of some companies in the port sector in exchange for kickbacks.

Among the companies alleged to have benefited was Rodrimar, which operates the port of Santos in Sao Paulo. Rodrimar has already been indicted for paying bribes to Temer, who allegedly received about $8.3 million (€7.3 million) in kickbacks.

The charges allege Temer was paid through companies owned by friends.

Temer, whose term ends on January 1, has denied any wrongdoing in the case.

The investigation of the ports decree was opened in September 2017, relying on testimony of witnesses who pointed to Temer's role.

Since he assumed the office in mid-2016, Temer has been the target of two formal complaints filed by the Attorney General's Office before the Supreme Court.

However, in both cases the lower house of parliament refused to revoke his immunity from prosecution. He will lose immunity when President-elect Jair Bolsonaro takes office at the start of next year.

cw/sms (EFE, Reuters)

Each evening at 1830 UTC, DW's editors send out a selection of the day's hard news and quality feature journalism. You can sign up to receive it directly here.

DW recommends

Brazil's Odebrecht cuts deal with Peru to name bribed officials

Four former presidents and the opposition leader are currently under investigation in the Odebrecht graft scandal. The deal commits the construction giant to provide information about bribes it paid to officials. (09.12.2018)  

Brazilian Supreme Court dashes ex-President Lula's jail release hopes

Ex-President Lula applied for release from jail pending appeal after a surprise ruling allowing it. But the chief justice of the Supreme Court took just hours to overturn the decision. (19.12.2018)  

Brazil's Temer survives Congress vote on corruption charge

Brazil's president Michel Temer has successfully blocked corruption charges in Congress. In a vote, the legislature decided not to suspend Temer and ask the Supreme Federal Court to try him for bribery. (02.08.2017)  

Far-right Jair Bolsonaro wins Brazil's presidential election

Jair Bolsonaro has won the vote by a wide margin. Brazilians cast their ballots in one of the most polarized elections in its democratic history, driven by discontent over rampant crime and corruption scandals. (28.10.2018)  

Brazil house rejects charges against President Michel Temer

Brazilian lawmakers have voted against suspending President Michel Temer and rejected the push to put him on trial for corruption. Temer had been accused of leading a "criminal organization" which he denied as "absurd." (26.10.2017)  

WWW links

Daily Bulletin registration form

Newsletter registration  

Related content

Brasilien Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva Ex-Präsident

Brazilian Supreme Court dashes ex-President Lula's jail release hopes 19.12.2018

Ex-President Lula applied for release from jail pending appeal after a surprise ruling allowing it. But the chief justice of the Supreme Court took just hours to overturn the decision.

Peru Politische Krise

Brazil's Odebrecht cuts deal with Peru to name bribed officials 09.12.2018

Four former presidents and the opposition leader are currently under investigation in the Odebrecht graft scandal. The deal commits the construction giant to provide information about bribes it paid to officials.

More corruption at Petrobras 06.12.2018

'Operation Car Wash' has uncovered another case of bribery involving Brazil's state-run oil company Petrobras. It involves three of the world's largest commodity traders paying millions in exchange for better trading contracts.

Advertisement

News Bulletin

Top stories in 90 seconds

DW News presents the most important news — in brief, quickly and up-to-date. 