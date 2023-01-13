  1. Skip to content
Bolsonaro supporters storm federal buildings in Brasilia, including the Planalto presidential palace, Supreme Court and National Congress
Bolsonaro supporters openly called for military intervention after the far-right incumbent lost the presidential election to leftist Lula Image: Eraldo Peres/AP Photo/picture alliance
PoliticsBrazil

Brazil: Prosecutors urge Supreme Court probe of Bolsonaro

4 minutes ago

Brazil's prosecutor general said that former President Jair Bolsonaro may have "publicly incited the commission of a crime" with his social media activity. Bolsonaro backers recently stormed public offices in Brasilia.

https://p.dw.com/p/4MB70

Brazilian prosecutors on Friday called on the country's Supreme Court to probe former President Jair Bolsonaro, after recent violent riots in the capital, Brasilia.

The Prosecutor General of the Republic (PGR) said Bolsonaro may have "publicly incited the commission of a crime" with his social media activity.

The PGR cited a video posted by Bolsonaro on January 10, which sowed doubt in the result of Brazil's recent presidential elections. Far-right Bolsonaro lost that race against leftist former President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, also known as Lula.   

The video was posted two days after Bolsonaro supporters on January 8 stormed the Planalto presidential palace, Supreme Court and National Congress in the capital..

Although the video was posted afterward, the PGR said it was evidence that justified "a global investigation of the acts performed before and after January 8, 2023 by the defendant." Bolsonaro later deleted the video on January 11.

More to follow...

wd/kb (Reuters, AFP)

German Defense Minister Christine Lambrecht

German media report defense minister soon to resign

Politics1 hour ago
