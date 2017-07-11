 Brazil: Police make second arrest in connection with missing pair in Amazon | News | DW | 15.06.2022

Brazil: Police make second arrest in connection with missing pair in Amazon

Brazilian police arrested a fisherman, who is the brother of the prime suspect, in the case of the disappearance of Bruno Pereira and Dom Philips. The search for the two is still ongoing.

Police during their search in the Amazon. (AP Photo/Edmar Barros)

Federal officers have found personal items during their search.

Brazil's federal police said Tuesday they arrested a second suspect in connection with the disappearance of Indigenous expert Bruno Pereira and British journalist Dom Philips in a remote area of the Amazon.

The suspect, Oseney da Costa de Oliveira, is a fisherman. He is also the brother of the prime suspect in the case, Amarildo da Costa de Oliveira, nicknamed "Pelado." Both are aged 41. 

The police also said they recovered ammunition and an oar. 

On Friday, Oseney told AP agency that he had visited Pelado in jail and was told that local police had tortured him.

Watch video 02:01

Brazilian authorities find belongings of missing journalist and companion

Indigenous people who were with Philips and Pereira said Pelado had brandished a rifle at the two men, shortly before they went missing. Witnesses said they saw Peraldo pass at high speed onboard a boat going in the same direction as the boat in which Phillips and Pereira were traveling. 

Peraldo's boat has been seized, and traces of blood on the boat are being analyzed. Personal belongings of the two missing men were found underwater near the home of Pelado. 

Pereira, 41, and Phillips, 57, were last seen June 5 near the entrance of the Javari Valley Indigenous Territory, which borders Peru and Colombia.

Search continues

Authorities had found a backpack, laptop, and other objects submerged in a river on Sunday. However, police on Monday dismissed media reports that the body of the two men had been found. The search is still ongoing.

In a letter addressed to the Phillips family, seen by Reuters agency, the Brazilian ambassador in London apologized on Tuesday for passing on incorrect information that bodies had been discovered.

"We understand that we are heading toward the end. The search area has been further reduced," said Eliesio Marubo, a lawyer for Indigenous group Univaja.

Authorities had opened a larger channel in the brush leading to the creek where the belongings were found, allowing for bigger boats to gain access to expand the search, a witness told Reuters.

The pair's disappearance has caused global consternation, with activists, advocates, and environmentalists urging Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro to step up the search.

Indigenous protesters, carrying banners depicting the faces of the two men, walked to Brazil's Ministry of Justice in capital Brasilia on Tuesday to demand answers.

Bolsonaro said last week that the two men "were on an adventure that is not recommended" and speculated they could have been executed.

tg/jcg (AFP, AP, Reuters)

  • Indigenous women from the Krenak tribe are seen during a protest outside the Supreme Court Building in Brasilia, on August 24, 2021.

    Indigenous people protest land restrictions in Brazil

    Fight for Life

    Women from the Krenak tribe are part of the "Fight for Life" protest camp, which opened Sunday and will hold a week of demos and other activities against what the organizers, the Association of Indigenous Peoples of Brazil (APIB), call Bolsonaro's "anti-indigenous agenda," seeking to exert pressure ahead of a crucial Supreme Court ruling on native lands.

  • Indigenous protestors hold a banner that reads Genocides, your fate is the Hague court during a protest outside the Supreme Court building in Brasilia, on August 24, 2021.

    Indigenous people protest land restrictions in Brazil

    Protecting their lands

    Protesters hold a banner that reads "Genocidaires, your fate is the Hague court" during a protest outside the Supreme Court building. Indigenous groups in Brazil accuse Bolsonaro of systematically attacking their rights and trying to open their lands to agribusiness and mining.

  • Members of different indigenous tribes protest outside the Supreme Court Building in Brasilia, on August 24, 2021.

    Indigenous people protest land restrictions in Brazil

    Different tribes, one aim

    The latest camp opened peacefully. Organizers said there were 4,000 indigenous protesters from 117 ethnic groups. The protests have peaked with a Supreme Court case opening Wednesday on the issue of how indigenous lands are protected.

  • Women of the Huni Kuin tribe attend a ceremony at a protest camp in Brasilia, on August 22, 2021.

    Indigenous people protest land restrictions in Brazil

    Staying hopeful despite setbacks

    Women of the Huni Kuin tribe attend a ceremony at the protest camp. Brazil is home to around 900,000 indigenous people. They make up less than 0.5% of the population of 212 million, but their reservations cover some 13% of the country.

  • Indigenous women from the Pataxo tribe at a protest camp in Brasilia, Brazil on August 23, 2021.

    Indigenous people protest land restrictions in Brazil

    Bill could weaken land claims

    The agribusiness lobby says Brazil's constitutional protection of indigenous lands should only apply to those whose inhabitants were present in 1988, when the current constitution was adopted. However, indigenous rights activists say native inhabitants were often forced off their ancestral lands, including under the 1964-1985 military dictatorship, which wanted to develop the Amazon rainforest.

  • Members of the Kayapo tribe wear face masks at a protest camp in Brasilia, on August 22, 2021.

    Indigenous people protest land restrictions in Brazil

    Case of the century

    Having now returned, the indigenous people should have the right to benefit from the protected status of official reservations, their lawyers argue. The case centers on a reservation in the southern state of Santa Catarina, but will set legal precedent for dozens of similar cases throughout Brazil. Protest organizers have called it "the most important court case of the century."

  • Members of different indigenous tribes protest outside the Supreme Court Building in Brasilia, on August 24, 2021.

    Indigenous people protest land restrictions in Brazil

    Destruction of the Amazon

    Environmentalists say protecting the indigenous reservations is one of the best ways to stop the destruction of the Amazon, a critical resource in the race to curb climate change. Deforestation in the Brazilian Amazon has surged since Bolsonaro took office in 2019.

    Author: Kevin Mertens (text), Carl de Souza (photos)


