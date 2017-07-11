Brazil police deny UK journalist, colleague's bodies found

Brazil's federal police on Monday denied a report that British journalist Dom Phillips and indigenous expert Bruno Pereira had been found.

Dom Philips, who has worked for news outlets including DW and the Guardian, and his colleague have been missing for more than a week in the Vale do Javari Indigenous Land, in the Brazilian state of Amazonas.

The news outlet G1 earlier cited Philips' wife Alessandra Sampaio saying she had been told that the bodies had been found. The information has not yet been confirmed by the Brazilian authorities. The Federal Police have said that only biological material and belongings of the missing men have been discovered so far.

The two men had been seen for the last time on June 5 when they arrived at the community of Sao Rafael. From there, they departed for Atalaia do Norte, a trip that takes approximately two hours, but did not reach their destination.

Clothing belonging to Pereira had been found on Sunday, along with a health identification card in his name. A backpack with clothes belonging to Phillips, along with the boots of both men, were also discovered.

The two men were on a reporting trip from the region, near Brazil's borders with Peru and Colombia, which is home to the world's largest number of uncontacted indigenous people.

The remote and lawless region has enticed cocaine-smuggling gangs, as well as illegal loggers, miners, and hunters.

Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro last year faced tough questioning from Phillips at news conferences about weakening environmental law enforcement. Bolsonaro last week said the two men "were on an adventure that is not recommended," and suggested that they could have been executed.

