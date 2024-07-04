Brazil indicts Bolsonaro over undeclared diamonds — reports

Saudi Arabia gave former Brazilian president Jair Bolsonaro and his wife diamond jewelry during his time in office. Police have now moved to indict him for embezzlement, according to multiple sources.

Brazil's former president Jair Bolsonaro has reportedly been indicted for embezzlement over diamond jewelry that he received from Saudi Arabia.

During his time in office, the Saudi government gave Bolsonaro and his wife $3.2 million (€2.96 million) worth of jewelry including a diamond necklace, a ring, a watch and earrings.

Security sources told the Associated Press and Reuters that Brazil's federal police had indicted Bolsonaro on Thursday, but the Supreme Court has yet to receive the police report in order to move ahead.

Flavio Bolsonaro, the former president's eldest son and a sitting senator, claimed on social media that the news was an example of the "blatant and shameless" persecution of his father.

Thursday's indictment was Bolsonaro's second since leaving office, after he was indicted in May for allegedly falsifying his COVID-19 vaccination records.

More to follow...

zc/jsi (AP, Reuters)