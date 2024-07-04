  1. Skip to content
  2. Skip to main menu
  3. Skip to more DW sites
Live TV
Latest audioLatest videos
In focus
Euro 2024Israel-HamasUkraine
CrimeBrazil

Brazil indicts Bolsonaro over undeclared diamonds — reports

July 5, 2024

Saudi Arabia gave former Brazilian president Jair Bolsonaro and his wife diamond jewelry during his time in office. Police have now moved to indict him for embezzlement, according to multiple sources.

https://p.dw.com/p/4htBe
Jair Bolsonaro
The Supreme Court has yet to receive the police report accusing Jair Bolsonaro of embezzlementImage: Amanda Perobelli/REUTERS

Brazil's former president Jair Bolsonaro has reportedly been indicted for embezzlement over diamond jewelry that he received from Saudi Arabia.

During his time in office, the Saudi government gave Bolsonaro and his wife $3.2 million (€2.96 million) worth of jewelry including a diamond necklace, a ring, a watch and earrings.

Security sources told the Associated Press and Reuters that Brazil's federal police had indicted Bolsonaro on Thursday, but the Supreme Court has yet to receive the police report in order to move ahead.

Flavio Bolsonaro, the former president's eldest son and a sitting senator, claimed on social media that the news was an example of the "blatant and shameless" persecution of his father.

Thursday's indictment was Bolsonaro's second since leaving office, after he was indicted in May for allegedly falsifying his COVID-19 vaccination records.

More to follow...

zc/jsi (AP, Reuters)

Skip next section Explore more

Explore more

Hungarian embassy in Brasilia, Brazil

Brazil probes Jair Bolsonaro's stay at Hungarian embassy

Brazil probes Jair Bolsonaro's stay at Hungarian embassy

Former Brazilian president Jair Bolsonaro faces multiple criminal investigations and had his passport confiscated last month. Police would not have been able to arrest him while he was staying at a foreign embassy.
PoliticsMarch 26, 2024
Jair Bolsonaro

Brazil military leaders told police Bolsonaro mulled a coup

Brazil military leaders told police Bolsonaro mulled a coup

Jair Bolsonaro discussed a plan to remain in power after he lost the 2022 presidential election, according to the testimonies of two military officers recorded in federal police documents.
PoliticsMarch 16, 2024