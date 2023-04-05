  1. Skip to content
  2. Skip to main menu
  3. Skip to more DW sites
Live TV
Latest audioLatest videos
In focus
Russia's war in Ukraine
NATO
Donald Trump
Jair Bolsonaro waves to supporters upon returning to Brazil
Image: Gustavo Moreno/AP/picture alliance
PoliticsBrazil

Former Brazilian president Bolsonaro questioned

42 minutes ago

The former president was probed about receiving diamond jewelry gifts back when he was in office. Bolsonaro has repeatedly denied any wrongdoing related to the gifts.

https://p.dw.com/p/4Pkao

Brazil's former President Jair Bolsonaro was questioned on Wednesday over diamond jewelry gifts he accepted while in power.

Authorities are seeking to determine if any irregularities were carried out when bringing the jewelry into Brazil.

It is not clear whether Bolsonaro answered the investigator's questions or exercised his right to remain silent in what was reportedly an hours-long probe. The former president has denied any wrongdoing related to the gifts.

He is also under investigation for involvement in the attack on state institutions in the capital, Brasilia, in January, which was carried out by his supporters in protest against the election results.

Brazil's Lula vows justice for capital attack

What do we know about the gifts?

The diamonds in question were gifts from Saudi Arabia that Bolsonaro kept. Federal police are trying to determine whether they were public gifts or gifted privately to the former president.

Had they been public gifts, they would not be Bolsonaro's to keep after he is no longer president. And if the gifts were private, the former president was supposed to pay a tax of 50% of their value, as per Brazilian taxation laws.

The former president returned to Brazil last week, for the first time since his election loss. He had fled to self-exile in Florida shortly before the inauguration of his successor, Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva.

rmt/rc (AP, Reuters)

Skip next section DW's Top Story

DW's Top Story

Poland's President Andrzej Duda welcomes Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy at the Presidential Palace in Warsaw

Ukraine updates: Poland pledges gear as Zelenskyy visits

Conflicts3 hours ago
Page 1 of 2
Skip next section More stories from DW

More stories from DW

Africa

Dozens of poeple walks across a road where minibuses are waiting

Controversy surrounds Zambia's divided highway project

Controversy surrounds Zambia's divided highway project

PoliticsApril 4, 2023
More from Africa

Asia

Elephant in a a zoo in Pakistan

Pakistan: Karachi Zoo faces animal neglect accusations

Pakistan: Karachi Zoo faces animal neglect accusations

SocietyApril 4, 2023
More from Asia

Germany

Blue gloves handling Benin Bronze

Benin Bronzes made of German brass

Benin Bronzes made of German brass

Science5 hours ago
More from Germany

Europe

Hundreds of craftsmen demonstrate in Paris towards the Ministry of Finance against the rising costs of energy and raw materials

How company profits are keeping prices high

How company profits are keeping prices high

Business6 hours ago
More from Europe

Middle East

Modern residential architecture of Dubai Marina, United Arab Emirates.

Middle East trend for 'golden visa' schemes accelerating

Middle East trend for 'golden visa' schemes accelerating

PoliticsApril 4, 2023
More from Middle East

North America

Four astronauts wearing orange spacesuits

NASA names crew for Artemis 2 mission to the moon

NASA names crew for Artemis 2 mission to the moon

TechnologyApril 3, 202301:31 min
More from North America

Latin America

Gus Bianchi, co-founder of Deseo Zapatos, looks on as one of its shoemakers repairs a pair of extravagant shoes.

Shoe designers fashioning a trans-inclusive Argentina

Shoe designers fashioning a trans-inclusive Argentina

EqualityApril 1, 202301:02 min
More from Latin America
Go to homepage