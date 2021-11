DW News

Botswana High Court dismissed anti-gay law in 2019

DW News Africa looks at the battle for LGBT rights in Botswana. Why does the government want to bring back laws that restrict basic rights of lesbians and gay men? We meet Letsweletse Motshidiemang, the activist who played a key role in getting Botswana's High Court to decriminalise homosexuality back in 2019.