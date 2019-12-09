 Boris Johnson and Donald Trump hope for ′ambitious trade agreement′ | News | DW | 16.12.2019

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages
Advertisement

News

Boris Johnson and Donald Trump hope for 'ambitious trade agreement'

US President Donald Trump has congratulated Johnson on his victory in the UK's parliamentary elections. The UK prime minister will move ahead with plans to finalize his country's divorce from the EU.

Boris Johnson and Donald Trump at the UN, file photo.

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson spoke on the phone with US President Donald Trump on Monday, where they discussed increasing trade between the US and the UK.

The call comes days after Johnson emerged victorious in the British parliamentary elections, obtaining a sweeping victory in the House of Commons.

Both leaders said they looked forward to the negotiation of an "ambitious free trade agreement.”

"The prime minister spoke with President Trump, who congratulated him on the result of the general election," a Downing Street spokesman said in a statement.

"They discussed the huge importance of the relationship between the UK and US, and looked forward to continued close cooperation on issues such as security and trade, including the negotiation of an ambitious free trade agreement."

Read more: What happens with Brexit after Boris Johnson's victory?

Johnson pushes Brexit

The UK prime minister won 365 seats in the 650-seat parliament, giving him a majority of 80 seats. The new parliament will convene on Thursday, the same day that Queen Elizabeth II will outline the government's program in the so-called Queen's Speech.

Legislators have signaled they will move ahead with a Brexit vote this Friday, when they vote to approve the Brexit withdrawal agreement bill negotiated by Johnson, a government spokeswoman said on Monday.

The UK has a deadline of January 31 to leave the EU and Johnson is hoping that the new parliamentary majority can help deliver that.

If the deal is approved and Brexit happens, a transition period will follow until the end of 2020, while the UK and EU iron out details of their future relations. During this period, EU rules and regulations would still apply in the UK, with people and goods still able to pass freely between the UK and the 27 remaining EU members.

jcg/aw (AP, Reuters, dpa)

Watch video 01:31

Johnson vows to unite UK as further divisions loom

Each evening at 1830 UTC, DW's editors send out a selection of the day's hard news and quality feature journalism. You can sign up to receive it directly here.

DW recommends

Anti-Boris Johnson protesters clash with police

Several hundred people protesting against the UK election result have marched through central London. The crowd scuffled with police and chanted for UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson to quit. (13.12.2019)  

Opinion: Boris wins, but the UK loses

We're quick to bandy about words like momentous, stunning and historic. But this is such a moment. The outcome of the election will define UK politics for years to come. Is it headed for meltdown, asks Rob Mudge. (13.12.2019)  

UK election: What are the big issues?

The UK general election is being billed as the most important to take place in decades. With Boris Johnson's Conservatives seeking a majority, and rivals desperate to alter course on Brexit, what are the key issues? (12.12.2019)  

What happens with Brexit after Boris Johnson's victory?

Boris Johnson will command an absolute majority in the House of Commons, giving him the votes to push through his Brexit divorce deal. But this is just a first step, and the UK might still crash out of the EU. (13.12.2019)  

UK election: Boris Johnson's Conservatives secure landslide victory

Prime Minister Boris Johnson's Conservative Party secured a comfortable majority — meaning fewer hurdles for the UK leader to fulfill his mantra of "get Brexit done." (13.12.2019)  

WWW links

DW Newsletter  

Audios and videos on the topic

Johnson vows to unite UK as further divisions loom  

Related content

Großbritannien London | Boris Johnson

Where is Boris Johnson? 09.12.2019

Many people in Boris Johnson's constituency are mad at the prime minister, who is rarely seen in his district. Meanwhile, the Labour party is doing its best to win the seat. DW's Barbara Wesel reports from London.

Großbritannien London Anti Boris Johnson Demonstration

Anti-Boris Johnson protesters clash with police 13.12.2019

Several hundred people protesting against the UK election result have marched through central London. The crowd scuffled with police and chanted for UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson to quit.

UK Wahlen 2019 | Boris Johnson

What happens with Brexit after Boris Johnson's victory? 13.12.2019

Boris Johnson will command an absolute majority in the House of Commons, giving him the votes to push through his Brexit divorce deal. But this is just a first step, and the UK might still crash out of the EU.

Advertisement