Bomb hits tourist bus near Egypt's pyramids

Security sources in Egypt said Sunday that a bomb explosion caused several injuries near the Grand Egyptian Museum close to the Giza Pyramids.

There are no reports of deaths in the blast so far. Most of the injured are believed to be foreigners.

The Grand Egyptian Museum remains under construction and is expected to open to the public next year.

It is the second violent incident targeting tourists in Egypt in six months. In December 2018, at least two people were killed and 12 others wounded when a roadside bomb hit a tourist bus near the same pyramids.

The attack comes as Egypt's tourism industry is finally showing signs of recovery after years of turmoil that followed a 2011 uprising against former leader Hosni Mubarak.

Islamic militants, who are active in Egypt's Sinai Peninsula, have in the past targeted minority Christians and foreign tourists on the mainland.

shs/sms (AP, Reuters)

Every evening, DW's editors send out a selection of the day's hard news and quality feature journalism. You can sign up to receive it directly here.