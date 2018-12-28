 Bomb hits tourist bus near Egypt′s pyramids | News | DW | 19.05.2019

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages
Advertisement

News

Bomb hits tourist bus near Egypt's pyramids

An explosion targeting a tourist bus near a museum next to Egypt's Giza Pyramids has reportedly injured at least 16 people. Sources claimed that most of the injured were foreign tourists.

Egypt's Giza Pyramid (Imago/blickwinkel)

Security sources in Egypt said Sunday that a bomb explosion caused several injuries near the Grand Egyptian Museum close to the Giza Pyramids.

There are no reports of deaths in the blast so far. Most of the injured are believed to be foreigners.

The Grand Egyptian Museum remains under construction and is expected to open to the public next year.

It is the second violent incident targeting tourists in Egypt in six months. In December 2018, at least two people were killed and 12 others wounded when a roadside bomb hit a tourist bus near the same pyramids.

The attack comes as Egypt's tourism industry is finally showing signs of recovery after years of turmoil that followed a 2011 uprising against former leader Hosni Mubarak.

Islamic militants, who are active in Egypt's Sinai Peninsula, have in the past targeted minority Christians and foreign tourists on the mainland.

shs/sms  (AP, Reuters)

Every evening, DW's editors send out a selection of the day's hard news and quality feature journalism. You can sign up to receive it directly here.

DW recommends

Egypt: Tourist bus hit by bomb near pyramids

A roadside bomb has hit a tourist bus near the pyramids of Giza, south of Cairo, killing at least two Vietnamese tourists. It was the first attack to target foreign visitors in almost two years. (28.12.2018)  

WWW links

Newsletter  

Related content

Ägypten Zwei Tote bei Anschlag auf Touristenbus nahe Pyramiden von Gizeh

Egypt: Tourist bus hit by bomb near pyramids 28.12.2018

A roadside bomb has hit a tourist bus near the pyramids of Giza, south of Cairo, killing at least two Vietnamese tourists. It was the first attack to target foreign visitors in almost two years.

Deadly blast hits Egypt tourist bus, kills four 29.12.2018

A roadside bomb killed three Vietnamese tourists and their local guide in a bus near the famous Giza Pyramids. With tourism a vital source of foreign revenue for Egypt, the government is under pressure to show that the country remains safe to visit.

Ägypten Gizeh Polizei nach Anschlag auf Touristenbus

Egypt kills 40 suspected militants after tourist bus attack 29.12.2018

Egyptian officials did not confirm whether the raids were connected to Friday's attack on a Vietnamese tourist bus near Giza pyramids that killed four people. Islamist violence has plagued the country since 2011.

Advertisement

News Bulletin

Top stories in 90 seconds

DW News presents the most important news — in brief, quickly and up-to-date.  