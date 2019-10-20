Bolivia election: President Evo Morales poised to win reelection

President Evo Morales has closed in on winning a 10-point margin of victory over his rival Carlos Mesa, who has accused the government of fraud. A sudden halt in the release of returns had stoked confusion and protests.
Bolivia's election authority said Monday that President Evo Morales is close to avoiding a runoff vote after an early count showed him approaching a large enough margin of victory over his nearest opponent, Carlos Mesa.
With 95% of the votes counted, Reuters news agency reported that Morales has nearly cracked a 10-point lead over Mesa, which would be enough to avoid a runoff.
Election officials updated a preliminary vote count Monday evening after a nearly 24-hour pause sparked protests and calls from international observers and foreign governments for it to resume, to ensure transparency. The latest count shows Morales with just over 46% and Mesa at 37%, showing Morales extending his lead but still just shy of the 10 points needed to avoid the runoff.
Bolivian newspaper El Deber reported that Mesa has rejected the quick count results and accused the government of electoral fraud.
Term limits overturned
If no candidate receives 50% of the vote in the first round, or 40% of the vote with a 10-point lead over second place, the two leading candidates will face each other in a runoff on December 15.
Morales is South America's longest-serving president. If a Morales victory is confirmed, his controversial fourth term as president comes after he overturned Bolivia's two-term limit.
In a 2016 referendum, Bolivian voters rejected Morales' proposal to scrap term limits. However in 2018, the country's Supreme Court — seen by critics as being stacked with Morales loyalists — then overturned the decision and ruled that Morales had the right to run again.
wmr/cmk (AP, Reuters)
