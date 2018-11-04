 Bodies retrieved from flooded Sicily house as fierce storms wreak havoc in Italy | News | DW | 05.11.2018

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages

News

Bodies retrieved from flooded Sicily house as fierce storms wreak havoc in Italy

Rescue divers have retrieved nine bodies from a flooded house on the southern Italian island of Sicily. Around 30 people have been killed in massive floods, landslides and storms across the country.

People sit in a boat of the Italian fire fighters as they help them to evacuate from their home in Moncalieri, near Turin

Italian authorities said Sunday the bodies of the family, including those of three children aged one, three and 15, were found in their house in Casteldaccia next to a small river which had burst its banks. Three other members of the same family managed to escape, according to local rescue officials.

Giovanni Di Giacinto, mayor of Casteldaccia, said the discovery of the bodies was an "immense tragedy," Italian news agency ANSA reported.

In a separate incident, a man was found dead in his car. At least two other people around the Sicilian capital, Palermo, are reportedly missing.

One of those missing is a 40-year-old doctor who was forced to abandon his car near Corleone after trying to reach the hospital there.

Heavy flooding on the Mediterranean island has wreaked havoc, prompting the closure of a number of roads and forcing officials to shut schools, public parks and underpasses. Troops were deployed Sunday to check the condition of the main roads.

Read more: Italy's flooding crisis eases, leaving trail of death and destruction

Watch video 01:30
Now live
01:30 mins.

Italy reels from week of fierce storms

A 'complex meteorological situation'

Italy has been hit hard by a series of storms that have claimed at least 30 lives over the past week and caused massive damage. The country's north, including in and around Venice, has been particularly affected, with millions of trees uprooted and villages cut off.  

"It's like after an earthquake," said the governor of the Veneto region, Luca Zaia. "Thousands of hectares of forest were razed to the ground, as if by a giant electric saw."

On Friday, a 62-year-old German woman was hit by a bolt of lightning while walking with her husband and son on San Pietro, a smaller island near Sardinia.

Italian authorities have described the weather conditions as "one of the most complex meteorological situations of the past 50 to 60 years."

A flooded St. Mark's Square

In Venice, flooding caused city officials to evacuate the historic St. Mark's Square

shs, rs/ng (dpa, AFP)

DW recommends

Italy's flooding crisis eases, leaving trail of death and destruction

Flooding in several regions has begun to ease as authorities work to pick up the pieces and search for survivors. Destructive high water hit the regions of Liguria and Piedmont in the northwest and Sicily in the south. (26.11.2016)  

German tourist dies after lightning strike in Italy as storms wreak havoc

A 62-year-old German woman had been hiking when bad weather approached on the island of San Pietro, near Sardinia. She was killed before she and her family could reach safety. (03.11.2018)  

Audios and videos on the topic

Italy reels from week of fierce storms  

Related content

Italien Unwetter

German tourist dies after lightning strike in Italy as storms wreak havoc 03.11.2018

A 62-year-old German woman had been hiking when bad weather approached on the island of San Pietro, near Sardinia. She was killed before she and her family could reach safety.

Italien - Hochwasser in Venedig

Italy: Several dead after extreme winds, heavy rain, tornados 29.10.2018

Severe winds and heavy rainfall have caused chaos in several parts of the country. In Venice, flooding caused the city officials to evacuate the historic St. Mark's Square.

Spanien Unwetter auf Mallorca

Mallorca: Deadly storm ravages Spain's popular tourist destination 10.10.2018

Torrential rains have triggered flash floods, leaving at least a dozen people dead, including foreign tourists. Spain has deployed military units to help rescue workers search for survivors.

Advertisement

News Bulletin

Top stories in 90 seconds

DW News presents the most important news — in brief, quickly and up-to-date. 