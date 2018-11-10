Boca pegged back by River in Copa Libertadores final first leg

Boca Juniors were held to 2-2 draw by derby rivals River Plate in the first leg of the Copa Libertadores final on Sunday in arguably the biggest club game in Argentina's history.

Despite being two of the most famous names in South American football, the pair had never met before in the equivalent of Europe's Champions League final and they put on a great show to mark the occasion.

Ramon Abila grabbed the opener on the rebound for Boca after 34 minutes but visitors River hit back almost immediately through Lucas Pratto's neat finish.

Buenos Aires had been forced to wait a day for the extra special "Superclasico" after torrential rain led the first leg to be postponed from Saturday. But they got their money's worth in the rearranged match with Boca sneaking infront on the stroke of halftime.

Defending is clearly not either side's forte and Dario Benedetto was left alone in the area to flick in a long ball, prompting delirium among the home fans in La Bombonera.

But River still would not be denied and a Carlos Izquierdoz own goal following a free kick into the box gave them a 61st-minute equalizer. Boca's Benedetto then had a great chance to win it late on but fluffed his lines.

The second leg takes place at the Monumental on November 24.