Blowing the whistle on traffic offenses in Angola

In Caxito, Angola, young men spend the day monitoring the streets aiming the stop traffic accidents. Recognizable by their trademark whistles, many are taxi conductors, and others volunteer as inspectors. They blow the whistle when they see a traffic violation. Drivers routinely ignore road signs. But they aren’t solely responsible for accidents. Caxito’s roads are poorly maintained. Meanwhile, the police see the whistle blowers as partners. Over 360,000 people live in Bengo province. This year, 160 accidents were registered in the first 6 months. That’s 60 fewer accidents than in 2020 over the same period Bengo province.