Blast in Afghan capital followed by gunfire in attack near ministry

An explosion and gunfire have been heard near government buildings in the Afghan capital, Kabul. Officials said gunmen were exchanging fire with security forces.
A number of attackers staged an assault near the Afghan Ministry of Telecommunications in central Kabul shortly before midday on Saturday, officials and media said.
The incident comes a day after talks between Taliban and Afghan government representatives in the Qatari capital, Doha, were cancelled. They would have been the first held in that format to discuss how to end Afghanistan's 17-year-old war.
Read more: Afghanistan: Can peace prevail?
What we know about the attack so far
Relative calm
The attack comes after the intra-Afghan summit planned in Doha fell apart after disagreements over who should attend, with the Taliban criticizing the large number of delegates Kabul wanted to send. It also follows a period of relative calm in the capital after a year in which numerous deadly attacks were carried out there.
