News

Blast in Afghan capital followed by gunfire in attack near ministry

An explosion and gunfire have been heard near government buildings in the Afghan capital, Kabul. Officials said gunmen were exchanging fire with security forces.

Ministry of Telecommunications in Kabul (picture-alliance/AP Photo/R. Gul)

A number of attackers staged an assault near the Afghan Ministry of Telecommunications in central Kabul shortly before midday on Saturday, officials and media said. 

The incident comes a day after talks between Taliban and Afghan government representatives in the Qatari capital, Doha, were cancelled. They would have been the first held in that format to discuss how to end Afghanistan's 17-year-old war.

Read more: Afghanistan: Can peace prevail?

What we know about the attack so far

  • Officials say unidentified attackers tried to enter the multistoried building housing the ministry.
  • Following an initial blast, the gunmen were said to have engaged in fighting with security forces.
  • At least two gunmen were reported to have been killed.
  • The attack is in downtown Kabul in the city's main commercial area.
  • No group has yet claimed responsibility, but both the Taliban and "Islamic State" are active in the region

Relative calm

The attack comes after the intra-Afghan summit planned in Doha fell apart after disagreements over who should attend, with the Taliban criticizing the large number of delegates Kabul wanted to send. It also follows a period of relative calm in the capital after a year in which numerous deadly attacks were carried out there.

 tj/zb (AFP, dpa, Reuters)

