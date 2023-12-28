You need to enable JavaScript to run this app.
Image: Britta Pedersen/dpa/picture alliance
Björn Höcke
Topic
Björn Höcke is a German far-right politician of the Alternative for Germany party (AfD).
News
12/28/2023
December 28, 2023
Germany: AfD a growing threat to democracy, says minister
Reports & Analysis
Nordhausen: Another AfD mayor in Germany?
Nordhausen: Another AfD mayor in Germany?
The far-right AfD is on the verge of a big victory, as DW's Oliver Pieper reports from the town of Nordhausen.
Politics
09/07/2023
September 7, 2023
AfD's German 'normal'
AfD's German 'normal'
The Alternative for Germany's party program is a danger to Germany, DW's Hans Pfeifer writes.
Hans Pfeifer
Commentary
Politics
04/11/2021
April 11, 2021
Germany's far-right AfD searching for new momentum
Germany's far-right AfD searching for new momentum
Recent state election results suggest the popularity of the far-right Alternative for Germany may have hit a ceiling.
Politics
04/06/2021
April 6, 2021
AfD is under observation by state intelligence
AfD is under observation by state intelligence
The domestic intelligence service has been examining how dangerous the Alternative for Germany is since 2019.
Politics
03/04/2021
March 4, 2021
Top politicians in Thuringia both lose their immunity
Top politicians in Thuringia both lose their immunity
The AfD's Björn Höcke faces defamation charges, while a middle finger gesture plagues the Left party's Bodo Ramelow.
Politics
12/04/2020
December 4, 2020
German far-right AfD in crisis
German far-right AfD in crisis
Amid internal strife during the coronavirus pandemic, is the far-right Alternative for Germany heading for a crash?
Politics
05/18/2020
May 18, 2020
