  1. Skip to content
  2. Skip to main menu
  3. Skip to more DW sites
Live TV
Latest audioLatest videos
In focus
Israel at war
Russia's war in Ukraine
Björn Höcke
Image: Britta Pedersen/dpa/picture alliance

Björn Höcke

Topic

Björn Höcke is a German far-right politician of the Alternative for Germany party (AfD).

Skip next section News

News

December 28, 2023

Germany: AfD a growing threat to democracy, says minister

Skip next section Reports & Analysis

Reports & Analysis

Nordhausen: Jörg Prophet talking to voters at his campaign booth

Nordhausen: Another AfD mayor in Germany?

Nordhausen: Another AfD mayor in Germany?

The far-right AfD is on the verge of a big victory, as DW's Oliver Pieper reports from the town of Nordhausen.
PoliticsSeptember 7, 2023
Masked AfD members sit under the party's "Germany. But normal" slogan in Dresden

AfD's German 'normal'

AfD's German 'normal'

The Alternative for Germany's party program is a danger to Germany, DW's Hans Pfeifer writes.
Pfeifer Hans Kommentarbild App
Hans Pfeifer
Commentary
PoliticsApril 11, 2021
Höcke supporter's jacked decorated with Höcke photos and German flag

Germany's far-right AfD searching for new momentum

Germany's far-right AfD searching for new momentum

Recent state election results suggest the popularity of the far-right Alternative for Germany may have hit a ceiling.
PoliticsApril 6, 2021
The BfV and the AfD

AfD is under observation by state intelligence

AfD is under observation by state intelligence

The domestic intelligence service has been examining how dangerous the Alternative for Germany is since 2019.
PoliticsMarch 4, 2021
Bodo Ramelow (left) und Björn Höcke (right)

Top politicians in Thuringia both lose their immunity

Top politicians in Thuringia both lose their immunity

The AfD's Björn Höcke faces defamation charges, while a middle finger gesture plagues the Left party's Bodo Ramelow.
PoliticsDecember 4, 2020
Jörg Meuthen and Andreas Kalbitz (center)

German far-right AfD in crisis

German far-right AfD in crisis

Amid internal strife during the coronavirus pandemic, is the far-right Alternative for Germany heading for a crash?
PoliticsMay 18, 2020
Show more