Biden wins enough delegates to secure Democratic nomination

US President Joe Biden and former President Donald Trump secured victories in the Georgia primaries. Biden now has enough delegates to clinch the Democratic nomination.

US President Joe Biden clinched the Democratic nomination for the second straight election on Tuesday, setting up an all-but-certain rematch with his predecessor Donald Trump.

It would be the first US presidential election rematch in nearly 70 years.

Biden became the presumptive nominee of his party when he won a sufficient number of delegates in Georgia.

That pushed Biden's count past the 1,968 needed to win a majority of the delegates to the Democratic National Convention in Chicago in August. That's where his nomination will be made official.

Trump is getting closer to the nomination

Former President Donald Trump, who won the Republican primary in Georgia, is expected to clinch the Republican nomination soon.

He is closing in on the 1,215 delegates needed for the Republican presidential nomination with contests in Georgia, Mississippi, Washington and Hawaii on Tuesday.

Trump's last Republican primary rival, Nikki Haley, the former United Nations ambassador and governor of South Carolina, dropped out of the race last week.

In the United States, a presidential candidate does not officially become the Republican or Democratic nominee until he or she wins the convention vote.

dh/jsi (AP, dpa)