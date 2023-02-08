  1. Skip to content
US President Joe Biden speaks about Ukraine during an address in January
Biden's speech comes as the president gears up to launch a possible bid for reelectionImage: Susan Walsh/AP/picture alliance
PoliticsUnited States of America

Biden to give State of the Union address to split Congress

46 minutes ago

US President Joe Biden will try to reassure Americans in his State of the Union address amid poor poll numbers and a Republican takeover of the House of Representatives.

https://p.dw.com/p/4NCvP

US President Joe Biden will deliver his second State of the Union address on Tuesday night, seeking to overcome pessimism in the country and concerns about his own leadership.

His speech before a politically divided Congress will come at a time when just a quarter of US adults say things in the country are headed in the right direction, according to a new poll by The Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research.

The setting for Biden's speech will look markedly different from a year ago, when it was Democratic stalwart Nancy Pelosi seated behind him as House speaker. She's been replaced by Republican Kevin McCarthy, as Biden's party lost control of the House of Representatives.

Biden to call on Republicans to work together 

With Republicans now in control of the House, Biden will point to areas of bipartisan progress in his first two years in office, including on states' vital infrastructure and high tech manufacturing. "There is no reason we can't work together in this new Congress," the president will say in excerpts of the speech released by the White House. 

Biden will call on Republicans to work with him to "finish the job'' of rebuilding the economy and uniting the nation. "The story of America is a story of progress and resilience," the president will declare.

He will highlight record job creation under his tenure as the country has emerged from the COVID-19 pandemic. Biden will also say that two years after the January 6, 2021, insurrection at the Capitol, the country's democracy is "bruised," but "unbowed and unbroken."

Biden faces struggle in launching second run

Police reform and new taxes

Reforms in policing will loom large in Biden's speech after the death of Tyre Nichols, a Black man fatally beaten by officers in Memphis, Tennessee last month.

The president will call on Congress to pass the George Floyd Justice in Policing Act, a bill named for a Black man killed under the knee of a white police officer in 2020.

He will also insist that Congress vote to require background checks for all gun sales, require safe storage of firearms and ban assault weapons.

In addition, he will push for Congress to quadruple the 1% tax on corporate share buybacks that was enacted in Democrats' climate and health care bill passed last year, known as the Inflation Reduction Act.

Support for Ukraine

Last year's address occurred just days after Russia launched its invasion of Ukraine and as many in the West doubted Kyiv's ability to withstand the onslaught. Over the past year, the US and other allies have sent tens of billions of dollars in military and economic assistance to bolster Ukraine's defenses.

Biden is expected to highlight the US-led response to Russia's year-long invasion of Ukraine, the strength of the NATO alliance and tensions between the United States and China, spotlighted by a Chinese spy balloon that was shot down by the US military this week.

Funeral of Tyre Nichols held in Memphis

Biden's guests

It's the first time since the COVID-19 pandemic that the Capitol has been fully reopened for the event. Security is tight.

The parents of Tyre Nichols will be among those seated with First Lady Jill Biden.

Other Biden guests include Ukraine's Ambassador to the US Oksana Markarova, former Afghan Ambassador to the United States Roya Rahmani, the rock star/humanitarian Bono and the 26-year-old who disarmed a gunman in last month's Monterey Park, California, shooting.

dh/wd (AP, AFP, Reuters)

President Joe Biden speaks about Ukraine from the Roosevelt Room of the White House in Washington.

Reversing course, US, Germany to send tanks to Ukraine

Reversing course, US, Germany to send tanks to Ukraine

US President Biden has said the US will deliver 31 of its sophisticated M1 Abrams tanks to Ukraine. The announcement came just hours after German Chancellor Olaf Scholz confirmed that Germany will transfer 14 of its modern Leopard 2 tanks.
ConflictsJanuary 26, 202302:43 min
US President Joe Biden (R) and Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy meet in the Oval Office of the White House

Zelenskyy visits White House to meet Biden

Zelenskyy visits White House to meet Biden

Zelenskyy visits White House to meet Biden

ConflictsDecember 21, 202208:17 min
Rescuers carry a victim on the rubble as the search for survivors continues in the aftermath of an earthquake, in rebel-held town of Jandaris, Syria

Turkey-Syria: Time 'running out' for people trapped — LIVE

Turkey-Syria: Time 'running out' for people trapped — LIVE

Catastrophe8 hours ago
A woman poses infront of a giant billboard with Angela Merkel's image

UNESCO honors Angela Merkel with Peace Prize

UNESCO honors Angela Merkel with Peace Prize

Migration8 hours ago
Chinese President Xi Jinping, right, and Russian President Vladimir Putin talk during their meeting in Beijing, China, Friday, Feb. 4, 2022

China's Russia ties force Ukraine to rethink partnership

China's Russia ties force Ukraine to rethink partnership

China's Russia ties force Ukraine to rethink partnership

Politics12 hours ago
A woman, Martina Rink, smiles, standing next to man in suit, Simon Usifo.

'People of Deutschland': Everyday racism in Germany

'People of Deutschland': Everyday racism in Germany

Literature14 hours ago
Diavata Reception and Identification Center near Thessaloniki in northern Greece, January 24, 2023

Greece: Asylum seekers moved back into refugee camps

Greece: Asylum seekers moved back into refugee camps

Migration10 hours ago
Iraqi women's rights activists lift a placard reading 'Stop killing women'

YouTube star's murder: How to end domestic violence in Iraq?

YouTube star's murder: How to end domestic violence in Iraq?

Politics8 hours ago
John Kirby, White House National Security Council Spokesman, in a DW interview

'China continually undermines a rules-based order'

'China continually undermines a rules-based order'

Conflicts4 hours ago17:48 min
An aerial view of the damage at the area following a forest fire in Santa Juana

Wildfires wreak havoc in Chile

Wildfires wreak havoc in Chile

Wildfires wreak havoc in Chile

CatastropheFebruary 6, 20238 images
