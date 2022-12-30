  1. Skip to content
A closeup shot of Joe Biden
Joe Biden signed the bill while on vaction in the US Virgin IslandsImage: Patrick Semansky/AP/picture alliance
PoliticsUnited States of America

Biden signs record $1.7 trillion funding bill

1 hour ago

The bill will increase funding for the military and aid to Ukraine. It also includes an overhaul of the Electoral Count Act, among other policy changes.

https://p.dw.com/p/4LYvY

US President Joe Biden signed off on a record $1.7 trillion (€1.6 trillion) spending bill on Thursday that will guarantee federal funding for the next fiscal year.

The omnibus bill includes record military spending — more than Biden had asked for — as well as emergency aid for Ukraine and NATO allies.

Among other things, the 4,000-page bill will also provide additional funding for students with disabilities, more job-training resources for workers, and new affordable housing for families, veterans and people fleeing domestic violence. 

"Looking forward to more in 2023," Biden tweeted from the US Virgin Islands, where he is currently on vacation.

Bipartisan support

The bill comfortably passed the Democrat-controlled House and Senate with Republican support.

Biden signed the bill hours before funding to federal agencies was set to expire, which would have led to a government shutdown.

However, Republican Kevin McCarthy, who hopes to become speaker when Congress opens again on January 3, said during the floor debate that the bill spends too much and doesn't do enough to combat illegal immigration.

"This is a monstrosity that is one of the most shameful acts I've ever seen in this body," McCarthy said.

Policy changes

In addition to the funding increases, the spending package also includes a slew of policy changes.

Key among them is an overhaul of the 19th-century Electoral Count Act after former President Donald Trump tried to coerce his vice president, Mike Pence, into refusing to certify the 2020 election. Trump also cajoled legislators into objecting to the certification of Biden's victory on January 6, 2021 — the day of Capitol Hill insurrection.

zc/ar (AP, Reuters, AFP)

US Vice President Kamala Harris at a leaders' meeting at the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation, APEC summit in Bangkok, Thailand

US Vice President Kamala Harris: How is she doing?

US Vice President Kamala Harris: How is she doing?

Kamala Harris is the first female vice president in US history. She is now two years into her term in a job that has been far from easy. But is the VP doing what is necessary to fulfill her role?
PoliticsDecember 19, 2022
Joe Biden announcing new cancer initiatives in Boston

US: Biden aims to halve cancer deaths in 25 years

US: Biden aims to halve cancer deaths in 25 years

The US president announced a slew of new programs to support cancer research, and compared his goal of halving cancer deaths to putting a man on the moon.
PoliticsSeptember 13, 2022
Pele sits on the ball during a break in training at Selsdon Park Hotel on May 7, 1963

Pele: A Brazilian hero and football legend

Soccer7 hours ago
