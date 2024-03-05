  1. Skip to content
Biden demands order amid US campus protest chaos

Ben Dorman
May 3, 2024

As student rallies continue across the US, California police have arrested dozens of pro-Palestinian protesters at UCLA in a pre-dawn raid. The protesters reportedly defied orders to disperse, calling for an end to the bloodshed in Gaza.

https://p.dw.com/p/4fSUQ
