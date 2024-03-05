Biden demands order amid US campus protest chaos

SocietyUnited States of AmericaBiden demands order amid US campus protest chaosTo view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 videoSocietyUnited States of AmericaBen Dorman05/03/2024May 3, 2024As student rallies continue across the US, California police have arrested dozens of pro-Palestinian protesters at UCLA in a pre-dawn raid. The protesters reportedly defied orders to disperse, calling for an end to the bloodshed in Gaza.https://p.dw.com/p/4fSUQAdvertisement