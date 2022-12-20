  1. Skip to content
  2. Skip to main menu
  3. Skip to more DW sites
Live TV
Latest audioLatest videos
In focus
Biodiversity
FIFA World Cup
Iran protests
President Joe Biden speaks during a Hanukkah holiday reception in the Grand Foyer of the White House
Biden called antisemitism 'venom' during a White House Hanukkah eventImage: Susan Walsh/AP Photo/picture alliance
PoliticsUnited States of America

Biden condemns antisemitism at White House Hanukkah event

7 minutes ago

US President Joe Biden said he will not remain silent as long as antisemitism in the US is on the rise. He made the comments durng a Hanukkah event at the White House.

https://p.dw.com/p/4LCib

US President Joe Biden said Monday he will not remain silent in the face of growing antisemitism in the country.

"Silence is complicity." he said, adding, "I will not be silent. America will not be silent."

Biden was speaking at an event celebrating Hanukkah, the Jewish festival of lights, at the White House.

"I recognize your fear, your hurt, you worry that this vile and venom is becoming too normal," Biden said as he stood next to a menorah, a traditional Jewish candelabra, lit by guests to mark the second of the festival's eight nights. 

What do we know about the event?

The White House Hanukkah celebration on the second night of the eight-day festival of lights was attended by at least one Holocaust survivor, Bronia Brandman, and Charlie Cytron-Walker, the rabbi at Congregation Beth Israel, a synagogue in Colleyville, Texas, where a hostage had been taken in January.

The reception had the first-ever official menorah, which will now be the first Jewish artifact to be added to the White House archives.

First Lady Jill Biden said, "The White House has never had its own menorah, until now. It is now a cherished piece of this home, your home, tonight," 

Saving Holocaust artifacts for the future

Why is Biden speaking up now?

Biden's move comes as reports of antisemitism have increased in the US.

Last week, he launched a new effort to develop a national strategy to counter antisemitism.

According to the Anti-Defamation League, the US recorded 2,717 antisemitic acts such as assaults, verbal attacks and property damage in 2021, a year-on-year increase of 34 percent.

The American Jewish Committee, one of the country's oldest Jewish advocacy organizations, said that 39% of Jewish people in America acknowledged they had "changed their behavior, limiting their activities and concealing their Jewishness due to concerns about antisemitism."

One in four repoted being a victim of antisemitism over the past year.

Recently, the rapper formerly known as Kanye West made antisemitic statements.

Former President Donald Trump had sparked criticism for hosting white supremacist and Holocaust denier Nick Fuentes at his Florida home, Mar-a-Lago, last month shortly after announcing that he is running for the presidency again.

tg/ar  (AFP, Reuters)

Skip next section Explore more

Explore more

Honoring Hollywood's Jewish founders

The red carpet is rolled out these days in Cannes and is set to be in Hollywood as well, though this time for the film industry's Jewish founders. The Academy Museum plans a permanent exhibition.
CultureMay 29, 2022
Skip next section Related topics

Related topics

Skip next section DW's Top Story

DW's Top Story

People clapping at a conference

Montreal: World strikes 'historic' deal to protect nature

Nature and Environment12 hours ago
Page 1 of 3
Skip next section More stories from DW

More stories from DW

Africa

Former Kenyan President Uhuru Kenyatta, Former Nigerian President Olusegun Obasanjo and Former Deputy President of South Africa Phumzile Mlambo-Ngcuka

Former African leaders' mediation efforts under scrutiny

Former African leaders' mediation efforts under scrutiny

Politics13 hours ago
More from Africa

Asia

Protesters march on World Cannabis Day in Bangkok

Thailand: Legal uncertainty dampens thriving weed businesses

Thailand: Legal uncertainty dampens thriving weed businesses

PoliticsDecember 18, 2022
More from Asia

Germany

A Puma tank being transported across a river

Puma tanks unusable: Is Germany's military unfit for action?

Puma tanks unusable: Is Germany's military unfit for action?

Politics17 hours ago
More from Germany

Europe

A photo shows the National Slavery Monument in the Oosterpark in Amsterdam.

Netherlands apologizes for role in slavery

Netherlands apologizes for role in slavery

History10 hours ago03:09 min
More from Europe

Middle East

Helene Cixous sits at a table and smiles at the camera. Behind her is a full bookshelf.

Women protesting in Iran symbolize desire for freedom

Women protesting in Iran symbolize desire for freedom

Culture13 hours ago
More from Middle East

North America

Interior shot of a full SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles

'It is heaven-sent' – 2026 World Cup sees big changes

'It is heaven-sent' – 2026 World Cup sees big changes

SoccerDecember 16, 2022
More from North America

Latin America

Fußball WM Katar | Weltmeister Argentinien

Messi: 'I want to live a few more games as world champion'

Messi: 'I want to live a few more games as world champion'

SoccerDecember 18, 2022
More from Latin America
Go to homepage