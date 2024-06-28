Biden and Trump face off in first 2024 presidential debate

The CNN presidential debate will see President Joe Biden, a Democrat, face off against his Republican predecessor Donald Trump. The81-year-old and 78-year-old are expected to clash on several issues.

US President Joe Biden and his Republican rival Donald Trump faced off in the first debate of the 2024 presidential election on Thursday night.

Millions of Americans were expected to tune into the 90-minute debate hosted by CNN in Atlanta.

Biden opened the debate by blaming Trump for "an economy that was in free fall" and a pandemic that "was so badly handled, many people were dying."

Trump hit back by attacking the Biden administration's track record.

"He has not done a good job. He's done a poor job. And inflation is killing our country. It is absolutely killing us," Trump said.

A close race

Thursday's debate was one of just two between the two major contenders who have been polling closely for months.

"Neither candidate can afford to lose this first debate," DW's Washington correspondent Ines Pohl said.

Uniquely, the debate will be held without a studio audience, and with microphones that producers can switch off to stop the candidates speaking over one another.

The debate is also taking place early, before either party holds their congress where they are all but certain to name Biden as their official presidential candidates.

What are the issues?

The sitting and former presidents are expected to clash on reproductive rights and illegal immigration, with the wars in Gaza and Ukraine also expected to come up.

The 81-year-old Biden faces speculation about his mental sharpness, and whether he will be able to guide the country amid multiple world crises.

Meanwhile, 78-year-old Trump will likely face questions about his recent felony conviction as he aims to convince millions of Americans that he is suitable to be president again.

"In normal election years, the winner is determined by their ability to convincingly sell their political agenda. This year people seem to be more focused on who will make the most mistakes and provide better fodder for internet memes," Pohl said.

Trump enjoys a modest enthusiasm advantage compared to Biden.

According to a new AP-NORC poll, 6 in 10 Republicans are extremely or very satisfied with Trump, compared to about 4 in 10 Democrats who say they're satisfied with Biden.

The latest Quinnipiac University poll also has Trump polling at 49% nationwide, compared to Biden's 45%.

zc/ab (AP, AFP, Reuters)