 Bertelsmann: EU Single Market boosts per capita incomes by almost €1,000 a year | News | DW | 08.05.2019

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages

News

Bertelsmann: EU Single Market boosts per capita incomes by almost €1,000 a year

A comprehensive study by the Bertelmann Foundation has examined the impact of the EU's internal market on real incomes in European regions.

Deutschland Hafenrundfahrt durch den Hamburger Hafen (Imago Images/J. Ritter)

A study released Wednesday by Germany's Bertelsmann foundation detailed the benefits of the EU's single market according to where people live. 

"On average, the Single Market increases the incomes of its citizens by around €840 ($940) per person per year," the report concluded. It analyzed the effects of the internal market on the gross domestic product (GDP) per capita and year.

"The EU Single Market is one of the biggest drivers of prosperity in Europe. Although some regions gain more than others, everyone wins," Aart De Geus, chairman and CEO of the Bertelsmann Stiftung said in the report.

The report found two major trends across Europe:

  • Firstly, it is not the largest economies that are benefiting the most, but above all relatively small, but strong exporting nations.
  • Secondly, countries and regions in the geographical center (the "core") of Europe see the strongest per capita gains from the Single Market and benefit much more than EU members in the south or east of the continent.

Germany's Hamburg and Munich regions as well as those in Europe's smaller "core" exporters such the Netherlands, Austria and Belgium were highlighted.

Read more: How the EU funds its disadvantaged regions

The per capita average gains in Oberbayern (the region around Munich) were €1,489 and in the Hamburg area €1,478. The figure for Germany as a whole was €1,046, putting it in the top 10 overall.

But Germany also shows a major discrepancy between former east Germany, and the western states. The gains for Brandenburg and Mecklenburg-West Pomerania were only €672 and €700 per person.  

Biggest beneficiaries

Zurich and London are among the regions in which inhabitants benefit the most, with income gains of over €2,000.

Zurich in non-EU Switzerland had enjoyed per capita gains of €3,590 and Brexit-affected London €2,700. This indicates that "some of the biggest winners" were outside or "could be leaving the EU," said Bertelmann economist Dominic Ponattu.

Luxembourg gained by €2,800 per person and Ireland by €1,900.

Bulgaria, Romania, Greece lag

Across southern Europe, the gains were lower: "partly because competitiveness lags behind," the study's authors said, citing Spain at €590, Portugal at €500  and Greece €400 per person.

Bulgaria, Romania (the current EU host nation) and Greece gained the least — spread between €150 and €500 — where the EU ran "significant" programs to boost infrastructure.

The study concluded a wider application of EU rules and common standards would be beneficial so that service-industry firms and workers gained fairly across Europe.

ipj/rt (Reuters, dpa)

Watch video 02:44

Brussel: progress in digitalizing EU economy

Every evening at 1830 UTC, DW's editors send out a selection of the day's hard news and quality feature journalism. You can sign up to receive it directly here.

DW recommends

EU Customs Union, Single Market, Brexit — What you need to know

Prime Minister Theresa May is against it, level-headed business leaders say it's essential: Britain's membership of the EU Customs Union and Single Market is a divisive issue. DW looks at what it all means. (22.06.2018)  

EU moves toward wage equality for foreign workers

Labor reps are satisfied, but many Polish companies will complain. The EU is strengthening the rights of posted workers; higher wages will make labor more expensive in Germany. Bernd Riegert reports from Brussels. (03.03.2018)  

Visiting Europe's 'gastronomic capital' in Romania

All eyes — and stomachs — are turned to Sibiu, a "European Region of Gastronomy" for 2019. Medana Weident reports from the heart of Transylvania on the area's rich culinary traditions and cheese secrets. (28.04.2019)  

How the EU funds its economically disadvantaged regions

The EU spends a fifth of its budget on "regional development": That's €200 billion to support universities, roads, businesses, banks and more. This analysis shows how the European Union's regions benefit from EU funding. (08.05.2019)  

Merkel: EU market access and freedom of movement inseparable

German Chancellor Angela Merkel has warned that Britain will not be able to access the EU single market if it refuses to accept the free movement of people. Her remarks foreshadowed tough Brexit talks. (06.10.2016)  

Opinion: European Socialists struggle with black sheep Romania

The Party of European Socialists wants to distance itself from its Romanian comrades — but there's still no consensus over how to do so. This hasn't done any favors for the party's credibility, writes Robert Schwartz. (05.05.2019)  

EU member states approve contentious copyright reform

EU member states have given final approval for copyright reforms ensuring artists and news publishers get their due in the internet era. The proposed reforms have triggered Europe-wide protests over internet freedom. (15.04.2019)  

WWW links

Bertelsmann Foundation

EU Single Market boosts per capita incomes

Daily Bulletin registration form

Newsletter registration  

Audios and videos on the topic

Brussel: progress in digitalizing EU economy  

Related content

London: Brexit Proteste am 12. März

Brexit to cost billions in income losses across Europe 21.03.2019

A new study shows that the British and the Germans would be the worst hit with total annual losses of up to €67 billion. People in the US and China could actually see a rise in incomes after Britain's exit from the EU.

UK William Turner | The Burning of the Houses of Parliament 1834

British MPs vote against all alternative Brexit options 27.03.2019

British lawmakers have voted against eight nonbinding motions on possible alternatives to Prime Minister Theresa May's Brexit deal. Earlier, May said she would quit if her agreement was passed and Britain left the EU.

Gehaltsreport 2018

Brexit: UK upper house votes to stay in EU single market 09.05.2018

The British government suffered the latest in a string of legislative defeats on Brexit when the House of Lords voted in favor of four amendments to a key Brexit blueprint — including remaining in the EU single market.

Advertisement

News Bulletin

Top stories in 90 seconds

DW News presents the most important news — in brief, quickly and up-to-date.  