 Berlin zoo animals feast on, play with Christmas trees | News | DW | 05.01.2019

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages

News

Berlin zoo animals feast on, play with Christmas trees

Animals at a Berlin zoo received an annual post-Christmas tree-t. Vegetable or meat decorations made the unwanted Christmas trees even more appealing to the animals.

Deutschland Berlin Tierpark, Fütterung Weihnachtsbäume | Elefanten (Reuters/F. Bensch)

Animals at the Berlin Zoo ended the holiday season with a special treat on Friday.

Berlin's Tierpark, one of the German capital's two zoos, handed out leftover Christmas trees to animals in an annual tradition.

Berlin zoon (Reuters/F. Bensch)

Elephants eat the trees, monkeys get trees decorated with vegetables and tigers receive meat. The zoo released a video of the excited animals. 

The zoo accepts only fresh, unused trees from selected vendors. Trees from the public are not accepted because they may contain chemicals or decorations that could hurt the animals.

Berlin zoo (Reuters/F. Bensch)

 

DW recommends

German zoo's last orangutan leaves for New Orleans

A month in quarantine is Jambi the rare orangutan's first experience of new life in the USA. Then he heads for New Orleans to start a new family with three female companions as part of a conservation project. (13.09.2018)  

Elvis, Frankfurt Zoo's popular aardvark, has left the building

A favorite among visitors, Elvis the aardvark passed away on Monday, shortly before his 25th birthday. The zoo announced that his youngest progeny, named Memphis, was born on Tuesday, without having ever met his father. (12.07.2018)  

Related content

Deutschland Zoo Eisbär Knut

Yoko Tawada: 'Memoirs of a Polar Bear' 08.10.2018

Is it an animal story or a poetic journey? Perhaps even satire? Yoko Tawada's novel about polar bear Knut at the Berlin Zoo and three generations of his ancestors is suspended between reality and a magical dreamworld.

Angora Ziege

Romanians jailed for killing Berlin zoo goat 04.04.2018

The court heard that the Romanian nationals had killed the goat out of hunger after their employer withheld their wages. The judge said the men had no good reason for killing the goat who lived at a Berlin petting zoo.

Deutschland Berlin Eisbärenbaby im Tierpark geboren

Berlin zoo welcomes newborn polar bear cub 09.12.2017

Mother Tonja has given birth to two polar bear cubs, but only one survived. The zoo's polar curator has warned of the cub's vulnerability months after Tonja's firstborn died.

Advertisement

News Bulletin

Top stories in 90 seconds

DW News presents the most important news — in brief, quickly and up-to-date. 