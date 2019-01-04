Berlin zoo animals feast on, play with Christmas trees

Animals at the Berlin Zoo ended the holiday season with a special treat on Friday.

Berlin's Tierpark, one of the German capital's two zoos, handed out leftover Christmas trees to animals in an annual tradition.

Elephants eat the trees, monkeys get trees decorated with vegetables and tigers receive meat. The zoo released a video of the excited animals.

The zoo accepts only fresh, unused trees from selected vendors. Trees from the public are not accepted because they may contain chemicals or decorations that could hurt the animals.