Berlin pug race crowns triple victor

Dozens of dogs took part in Berlin's international pug race on Saturday, but no one could beat the reigning champion.



Emma from Hermsdorf won the 50-meter (164-foot) race for the third time in a row with an impressive 5.866 seconds.

The 4-1/2-year-old dog beat 70 other pooches to take gold. She has been described as both the Usain Bolt of pugs and even the FC Bayern of the pug sporting world.

The adorable pug Regal puppys The Hetjens Museum in the western German city of Düsseldorf has rolled out the red carpet for the little canine heartbreakers. The exhibition "Housetraining Guaranteed" shows pugs in all shapes and sizes – 60, to be exact – including the above Meissen porcelain figurines.

The adorable pug Cult canine The pudgy dog is immensely popular in Germany these days. But the newly chic breed was also beloved in the past. In the 18th century, there was actually a secret Masonic-style society called the Order of the Pug that had its own porcelain pug emblem. No doubt, the compact canine has long had cult appeal.

The adorable pug Grrrrr! This pug hangs on to his owner's pants leg for all he's worth at the annual International Pug Meeting in Berlin. These mildly ferocious tendencies don’t translate into effective watch-dogging, however. "A pug will bark at an intruder, but then will invite them to stay for a cup of coffee," a pug-lover once described the friendly little lapdog.

The adorable pug Pug Art This pug by the name of Frau Poldi poses in front of a painting by Julian Khol entitled "Zülpicher" at the Düsseldorf Art Fair. Her owner has an art gallery, and regularly takes Frau Poldi along. Famous artists painted pugs, too, including Pop Art icon Andy Warhol, who had a soft spot for the charming canine companions.

The adorable pug A dog with a mission Arnold peers at a photo of himself in the newspaper. Wearing his blue Berlin Railway Mission work uniform, the pug is a street worker of sorts, a joy to travelers and homeless people alike. Out of uniform, he is simply a young pug with floppy ears and big brown saucer eyes.

The adorable pug Wrinkled ancestors Pugs originated in China, a descendent of the Shar Pei (photo above). Animal rights activists say pugs are overbred. Selective breeding has left them with arthritis, shortness of breath and meningitis. As a result, many pugs suffer their entire lives.

The adorable pug Loyal companion Pugs were first imported to Europe from China in the 18th century, popular as lapdogs for aristocratic ladies. Legend has it that in the Battle of Belgrade in 1717, a pug and his owner were separated — but the little dog made his way back home to Winnental Palace. Duke Karl Alexander had a stone sculpture erected to commemorate his loyal dog. Author: Stefan Dege (db)



Her owner was proud of the victory, saying she wanted to demonstrate that pugs are agile animals.

As a reward for the hat-trick victory, Emma got a big blue pillow with a pug face,

More than 200 pugs attended the event.

