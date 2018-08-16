 Berlin pug race crowns triple victor | News | DW | 18.08.2018

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages

News

Berlin pug race crowns triple victor

Emma has been described as the Usain Bolt of pugs, or even the FC Bayern. All we know is this bundle of cuteness can run.

  • Emma the pug stands in the mottled sunlight of a forest path, wearing a fetching purple harness

    'Usain Bolt of Pugs'

    Triple victor

    For three years running, Emma has won the Berlin International Pug race.

  • Angela Kaiser kisses her beloved Emma at the 2017 race

    'Usain Bolt of Pugs'

    Agile creatures?

    Her owner, Angela Kaiser, pictured in 2017, said she wants to demonstrate that pugs are agile animals.

  • A rather stocky looking pug runs at the 2018 pug race.

    'Usain Bolt of Pugs'

    70 competitors

    Seventy pugs tried their luck in the timed races, but none could best Emma's time.

  • A cute pug with wet whiskers ponders life.

    'Usain Bolt of Pugs'

    Hot weather

    It was a hot day, but there was plenty of water to keep the pugs cool and refreshed, organizers said.

  • Man shows his unfashionable but nonetheless adoreable t-shirt featuring a print of an open-mouthed pug.

    'Usain Bolt of Pugs'

    Passion for pugs

    For the pug-lovers of Berlin, the event is the pinnacle of pug racing in the city.

    Author: Alistair Walsh


  • Emma the pug stands in the mottled sunlight of a forest path, wearing a fetching purple harness

    'Usain Bolt of Pugs'

    Triple victor

    For three years running, Emma has won the Berlin International Pug race.

  • Angela Kaiser kisses her beloved Emma at the 2017 race

    'Usain Bolt of Pugs'

    Agile creatures?

    Her owner, Angela Kaiser, pictured in 2017, said she wants to demonstrate that pugs are agile animals.

  • A rather stocky looking pug runs at the 2018 pug race.

    'Usain Bolt of Pugs'

    70 competitors

    Seventy pugs tried their luck in the timed races, but none could best Emma's time.

  • A cute pug with wet whiskers ponders life.

    'Usain Bolt of Pugs'

    Hot weather

    It was a hot day, but there was plenty of water to keep the pugs cool and refreshed, organizers said.

  • Man shows his unfashionable but nonetheless adoreable t-shirt featuring a print of an open-mouthed pug.

    'Usain Bolt of Pugs'

    Passion for pugs

    For the pug-lovers of Berlin, the event is the pinnacle of pug racing in the city.

    Author: Alistair Walsh


Dozens of dogs took part in Berlin's international pug race on Saturday, but no one could beat the reigning champion.

Emma from Hermsdorf won the 50-meter (164-foot) race for the third time in a row with an impressive 5.866 seconds.

Read more: Long live the pug: cuddly canine gets its own exhibition

The 4-1/2-year-old dog beat 70 other pooches to take gold. She has been described as both the Usain Bolt of pugs and even the FC Bayern of the pug sporting world.

  • Zwei Möpse aus Porzellan (Horst Kolberg, Neuss)

    The adorable pug

    Regal puppys

    The Hetjens Museum in the western German city of Düsseldorf has rolled out the red carpet for the little canine heartbreakers. The exhibition "Housetraining Guaranteed" shows pugs in all shapes and sizes – 60, to be exact – including the above Meissen porcelain figurines.

  • Lithography of a pug and a Spitz (picture-alliance)

    The adorable pug

    Cult canine

    The pudgy dog is immensely popular in Germany these days. But the newly chic breed was also beloved in the past. In the 18th century, there was actually a secret Masonic-style society called the Order of the Pug that had its own porcelain pug emblem. No doubt, the compact canine has long had cult appeal.

  • A pug tugs at a person's pants (picture-alliance/dpa/S. Pilick)

    The adorable pug

    Grrrrr!

    This pug hangs on to his owner's pants leg for all he's worth at the annual International Pug Meeting in Berlin. These mildly ferocious tendencies don’t translate into effective watch-dogging, however. "A pug will bark at an intruder, but then will invite them to stay for a cup of coffee," a pug-lover once described the friendly little lapdog.

  • Pug sits in front of a paiting (picture-alliance/dpa/J.Stratenschulte )

    The adorable pug

    Pug Art

    This pug by the name of Frau Poldi poses in front of a painting by Julian Khol entitled "Zülpicher" at the Düsseldorf Art Fair. Her owner has an art gallery, and regularly takes Frau Poldi along. Famous artists painted pugs, too, including Pop Art icon Andy Warhol, who had a soft spot for the charming canine companions.

  • Pug gazes at a newspaper article showing a pug , (picture-alliance/dpa/S. Kembowski)

    The adorable pug

    A dog with a mission

    Arnold peers at a photo of himself in the newspaper. Wearing his blue Berlin Railway Mission work uniform, the pug is a street worker of sorts, a joy to travelers and homeless people alike. Out of uniform, he is simply a young pug with floppy ears and big brown saucer eyes.

  • Shar Pei puppies lying in grass (picture-alliance)

    The adorable pug

    Wrinkled ancestors

    Pugs originated in China, a descendent of the Shar Pei (photo above). Animal rights activists say pugs are overbred. Selective breeding has left them with arthritis, shortness of breath and meningitis. As a result, many pugs suffer their entire lives.

  • Pug monument picture-alliance/dpa/L.Mirgeler)

    The adorable pug

    Loyal companion

    Pugs were first imported to Europe from China in the 18th century, popular as lapdogs for aristocratic ladies. Legend has it that in the Battle of Belgrade in 1717, a pug and his owner were separated — but the little dog made his way back home to Winnental Palace. Duke Karl Alexander had a stone sculpture erected to commemorate his loyal dog.

    Author: Stefan Dege (db)


Her owner was proud of the victory, saying she wanted to demonstrate that pugs are agile animals.

As a reward for the hat-trick victory, Emma got a big blue pillow with a pug face,

More than 200 pugs attended the event.

Read more: English bulldog Zsa Zsa wins World's Ugliest Dog title

aw/sms (dpa)

Each evening at 1830 UTC, DW's editors send out a selection of the day's hard news and quality feature journalism. You can sign up to receive it directly here.

Watch video 01:42
Now live
01:42 mins.

Why is your dog’s hearing better than yours?

DW recommends

Long live the pug: cuddly canine gets its own exhibition

It's no hunting or watch dog; but the wrinkle-faced pug is a charming and adorable companion — and currently a very popular breed. So much so that a Düsseldorf museum has dedicated an exhibit to the irresistible pooch. (23.02.2018)  

Nazi pug video lands man $1,200 fine in Scotland

A judge in Scotland said the video of a pug raising its paw to a Nazi phrase "contained menacing, anti-Semitic and racist material." The man responsible said he had intended the video to be a joke. (23.04.2018)  

English bulldog Zsa Zsa wins World's Ugliest Dog title

Zsa Zsa, a 9-year-old English bulldog, has won this year's World's Ugliest Dog award at a contest in the San Francisco Bay Area. The competition, which is held annually, aims to raise awareness for dog adoption. (24.06.2018)  

'Usain Bolt of Pugs'

No one can beat this four legged champion. (19.08.2018)  

The adorable pug

Pudgy, flat-faced, sniffling, with an adoring gaze – pugs are a hit with dog-lovers. In Germany and around the world, the soft, wrinkly, lovable hounds have become a high fashion breed. What makes them so irresistible? (23.02.2018)  

Audios and videos on the topic

Why is your dog’s hearing better than yours?  

Related content

BdT - Der schnellste Mops Berlins

'Usain Bolt of Pugs' 18.08.2018

No one can beat this four legged champion.

Möpse - Garantiert stubenrein - Ausstellung im Hetjens-Museum Düsseldorf

The adorable pug 23.02.2018

Pudgy, flat-faced, sniffling, with an adoring gaze – pugs are a hit with dog-lovers. In Germany and around the world, the soft, wrinkly, lovable hounds have become a high fashion breed. What makes them so irresistible?

UK Mark Meechan und seine Freundin Suzanne Kelly

Nazi pug video lands man $1,200 fine in Scotland 23.04.2018

A judge in Scotland said the video of a pug raising its paw to a Nazi phrase "contained menacing, anti-Semitic and racist material." The man responsible said he had intended the video to be a joke.

News Bulletin

Top stories in 90 seconds

DW News presents the most important news — in brief, quickly and up-to-date. 