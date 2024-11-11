  1. Skip to content
  2. Skip to main menu
  3. Skip to more DW sites
Live TV
Latest audioLatest videos
In focus
German coalition collapseCOP29US election
ConflictsGermany

Berlin and the Middle-East Conflict - Fear, anger, despair

November 11, 2024

Berlin's Jews, Israelis and Palestinians have lived through a year of fear and anger. Since October 7, 2023, anti-Semitic incidents have increased, while police have dealt harshly with pro-Palestinian demonstrations.

https://p.dw.com/p/4mslt

Many Palestinians say their grief and concern for their homeland is not being taken seriously. Nuanced voices are often drowned out by the noise. This film follows several people whose lives have been affected by the conflict, including Jaky, a young Palestinian who no longer feels at home in Berlin after a year of war in Gaza; Maya, an Israeli who is taking a strong stance against anti-Semitism despite her fears; and Susanne, a Jewish Berliner who has found solace in the synagogue and her Jewish identity. As the conflict rages on, trust in the media is dwindling. Palestinians feel they're being equated with radicals, and many no longer speak out for fear of being misunderstood. The film offers an glimpse into the lives of those affected, and asks: How have events in Israel and Gaza changed the way they feel about Berlin as the place they call home? Which voices have fallen silent, and which have grown louder?

Skip next section Similar stories from Germany

Similar stories from Germany

Dokus KW 33

Breaking the silence over endometriosis

190 million women around the world suffer from endometriosis, a chronic disease of the abdomen.
HealthNovember 10, 202426:04 min
DW Dokumentationen KW 35 | Gym Boys - Warum junge Männer pumpen

Gym Boys — why young men pump iron

"Pretty people have it easier in life," says 15-year-old Moritz.
SocietySeptember 4, 202442:33 min
external

Prayer for peace draws Berliners of all faiths

As emotions run high over the war between Israel and Hamas, people of different faiths chose to come together in Berlin.
ConflictsOctober 14, 202302:05 min
Show more
Skip next section More on Conflicts from Europe

More on Conflicts from Europe

Fokus Europa Schweiz Geröllrutsch

Focus on Europe — Spotlight on People

Residents of Swiss alpine valleys are being forced to move, as landslides increase.
ConflictsOctober 24, 202426:04 min
A laptop sits on a chair. The laptop screen shows a ship.

Russia's spy ships comb the Baltic sea

Under the guise of research, Russian ships are spying on Western infrastructure.
ConflictsOctober 18, 202407:10 min
Fokus Europa Polen Belarus Grenze

Focus on Europe - Spotlight on People

The border between Belarus and Poland is a scene of increasing violence and illegal crossings.
ConflictsAugust 1, 202426:04 min
Show more
Skip next section More on Conflicts from around the world

More on Conflicts from around the world

Palestinians walk amid the destruction following an Israeli strike in Jabalia

Israeli strike kills and injures dozens in northern Gaza

Palestinian medical staff say a house in the Jabaliya region was hit at dawn, with around 30 people inside.
ConflictsNovember 10, 202401:55 min
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu (R) speaks to Defense Minister Yoav Gallant (L) (File photo)

Netanyahu fires Defense Minister Yoav Gallant

What excatly led to the dismissal? DW's Emily Gordine reports from Jerusalem.
ConflictsNovember 5, 202403:44 min
Palestinians and Israelis harvest olives in Jaba'a, in the Israeli-occupied West Bank.

Israelis help Palestinians with dangerous olive harvest

DW reports from the occupied West Bank, where Israelis and Palestinians are picking olives amid settler violence.
ConflictsNovember 2, 202403:24 min
Show more
Skip next section About the show

About the show

DW Close Up Program Guide Sendungslogo

Close up — The Current Affairs Documentary

Our weekly half-hour program delivers in-depth reporting on topical political issues and newsworthy events. Revealing the story behind the stories, Close Up is informative, gripping and visually powerful.

Go to show Close up