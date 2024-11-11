Berlin and the Middle-East Conflict - Fear, anger, despair

Many Palestinians say their grief and concern for their homeland is not being taken seriously. Nuanced voices are often drowned out by the noise. This film follows several people whose lives have been affected by the conflict, including Jaky, a young Palestinian who no longer feels at home in Berlin after a year of war in Gaza; Maya, an Israeli who is taking a strong stance against anti-Semitism despite her fears; and Susanne, a Jewish Berliner who has found solace in the synagogue and her Jewish identity. As the conflict rages on, trust in the media is dwindling. Palestinians feel they're being equated with radicals, and many no longer speak out for fear of being misunderstood. The film offers an glimpse into the lives of those affected, and asks: How have events in Israel and Gaza changed the way they feel about Berlin as the place they call home? Which voices have fallen silent, and which have grown louder?