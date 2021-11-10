Benin: US history teacher visits the land of her ancestors

Take a look at the beta version of dw.com. We're not done yet! Your opinion can help us make it better.
Valentina Alexandre is a history teacher and tour guide in the United States. The young woman was born in Haiti and traveled to Benin to learn more about her ancestry.
"I was absolutely told through my research, through what I’ve talked to people about that you definitely have to come and visit Ouidah. And so coming here into the Sacred Forest has been eye-opening. Getting to see the rituals, getting to understand a lot more about the religion of Vodun, it also helps me as a tourist and a visitor to understand my own culture in Haiti," Valentina Alexandre says.