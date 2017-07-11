 Belarus: EU rejects Lukashenko inauguration as illegitimate | News | DW | 24.09.2020

News

Belarus: EU rejects Lukashenko inauguration as illegitimate

Foreign policy chief Josep Borrell said the bloc does not recognize the "falsified results," adding that the snap inauguration went against the will of the people. He warned it will only deepen the crisis iin Belarus.

Alexander Lukashenko takes the oath of office

President Alexander Lukashenko is not the legitimate leader of Belarus, the European Union said on Thursday.

The EU does not recognize Belarus' "falsified results," the bloc's foreign policy chief Josep Borrell said in a statement on behalf of EU leaders.

Wednesday's inauguration went directly against the will of the people, while the August 9 election was "neither free nor fair," he said.

lc/rt (dpa, Reuters)

