The Balkan region, with all its complexity, is Bekim's passion. How do Balkan states collaborate in a region often shaken by interethnic conflicts? How are people influenced by nationalist policies, and what role do Western countries play in easing tensions in the region? What is the role of NATO's international forces in maintaining peace and security in Kosovo? These and other questions are at the heart of Bekim's work.

In 1998/99, Bekim reported from refugee camps in Albania, covering the displacement of Kosovars and NATO's intervention in Kosovo. He has also reported on the UN administration, the March 2004 riot, occasional ethnic clashes in northern Kosovo, the demilitarization of the Kosovo Liberation Army (KLA) and Kosovo's declaration of independence.

It is a privilege to report from the field, to be where people speak and where the key events unfold. This is the mission of journalist Bekim Shehu.