A man with dark hair and a beard (Bekim Shehu) stands in front of a blue background
Bekim ShehuImage: DW

Bekim Shehu

DW correspondent specializing in political and economic developments in Kosovo and bilateral relations with Germany

Bekim Shehu has been a DW correspondent for over 25 years, covering Kosovo and occasionally other parts of the Balkan region, with a focus on political and economic developments and bilateral relations with Germany.

The Balkan region, with all its complexity, is Bekim's passion. How do Balkan states collaborate in a region often shaken by interethnic conflicts? How are people influenced by nationalist policies, and what role do Western countries play in easing tensions in the region? What is the role of NATO's international forces in maintaining peace and security in Kosovo? These and other questions are at the heart of Bekim's work.

In 1998/99, Bekim reported from refugee camps in Albania, covering the displacement of Kosovars and NATO's intervention in Kosovo. He has also reported on the UN administration, the March 2004 riot, occasional ethnic clashes in northern Kosovo, the demilitarization of the Kosovo Liberation Army (KLA) and Kosovo's declaration of independence.

It is a privilege to report from the field, to be where people speak and where the key events unfold. This is the mission of journalist Bekim Shehu.

Stories by Bekim Shehu

Former Kosovo President Atifete Jahjaga sits in front of the flag of Kosovo. In the background are various photos in frames; to her right is a DW microphone

Jahjaga: Wartime sexual violence 'an open wound' in Kosovo

Jahjaga: Wartime sexual violence 'an open wound' in Kosovo

Former Kosovo President Atifete Jahjaga speaks about raising awareness of sexual violence during the Kosovo war.
ConflictsSeptember 20, 2024
Former Kosovo President Hashim Thaci attends his war crimes trial in The Hague,

Kosovo Liberation Army war crimes trial begins in The Hague

Kosovo Liberation Army war crimes trial begins in The Hague

Former top commanders in the Kosovo Liberation Army stand accused of persecuting political rivals and ethnic minorities.
PoliticsApril 3, 2023
