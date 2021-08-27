 Beethovenfest 2021 | Music | DW | 27.08.2021

Music

Beethovenfest 2021

Every year, the Beethovenfest in Bonn celebrates the musical genius of the legendary composer, Ludwig van Beethoven. This year, the festival is taking place from August 20 to September 10.

Conductor Jordi Savall at the 2021 Beethovenfest in Bonn

Conductor Jordi Savall

The Beethovenfest is characterized by its international line-up of musicians, by its innovativeness that takes a cue from the composer's own avant-garde styles and though its relevance to the values of modern culture and values. Born in December 1770, Ludwig van Beethoven was considered a revolutionary for his interpretation of musical styles and his humanistic convictions.

This year, the festival is being celebrated in the former West German capital of Bonn from August 20 to September 10, with performances by world-famous pianists, violinists and orchestral ensembles.

DW recommends

Beethovenfest 2021 takes off

This year's festival in Bonn opened with a marathon of the famous composer's symphonies and a benefit concert for flood victims.  

Beethovenfest's director Nike Wagner takes stock

The head of the Beethovenfest talks to DW about her tenure of the festival and Beethoven's relevance in light of the tragedies of today's world.  

Beethovenfest's Campus-Project: 20 years of global music making

Ukraine, Mexico, India, Brazil, South Africa are all past participants at the Beethovenfest and DW's Campus-Project. Each project was unique.  

Beethoven and COVID-19: An obstacle-riddled anniversary year

The world has been celebrating Beethoven's 250th birthday this year. Many events were axed due to the coronavirus; others were improvised during the pandemic.  

When Oriental music meets Beethoven

Echoing Beethoven's humanistic spirit, the musical project "1001 Measures between Bonn and Babylon" fosters dialogue between Eastern and Western traditions.  

Steven Walter to direct the Beethovenfest

A German-American in his mid-thirties, Berliner by choice, cellist and visionary music manager, Walter is to become the Beethovenfest Bonn's new artistic director in 2022.  

7 surprising things about Beethoven

Why do thousands of people in Japan sing "Ode to Joy" every year? And with what words did Beethoven say farewell on his deathbed? Even Beethoven experts may raise an eyebrow at some of these fun facts.  

Audios and videos on the topic

Composer Ricky Kej: An Indian take on Beethoven  

Beethoven's Ninth Symphony  

Beethoven - The sound of nature  