Beethovenfest 2021

Every year, the Beethovenfest in Bonn celebrates the musical genius of the legendary composer, Ludwig van Beethoven. This year, the festival is taking place from August 20 to September 10.
The Beethovenfest is characterized by its international line-up of musicians, by its innovativeness that takes a cue from the composer's own avant-garde styles and though its relevance to the values of modern culture and values. Born in December 1770, Ludwig van Beethoven was considered a revolutionary for his interpretation of musical styles and his humanistic convictions.
This year, the festival is being celebrated in the former West German capital of Bonn from August 20 to September 10, with performances by world-famous pianists, violinists and orchestral ensembles.
This year's festival in Bonn opened with a marathon of the famous composer's symphonies and a benefit concert for flood victims.
The head of the Beethovenfest talks to DW about her tenure of the festival and Beethoven's relevance in light of the tragedies of today's world.
Ukraine, Mexico, India, Brazil, South Africa are all past participants at the Beethovenfest and DW's Campus-Project. Each project was unique.
The world has been celebrating Beethoven's 250th birthday this year. Many events were axed due to the coronavirus; others were improvised during the pandemic.
Echoing Beethoven's humanistic spirit, the musical project "1001 Measures between Bonn and Babylon" fosters dialogue between Eastern and Western traditions.
A German-American in his mid-thirties, Berliner by choice, cellist and visionary music manager, Walter is to become the Beethovenfest Bonn's new artistic director in 2022.