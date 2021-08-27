Beethovenfest 2021

The Beethovenfest is characterized by its international line-up of musicians, by its innovativeness that takes a cue from the composer's own avant-garde styles and though its relevance to the values of modern culture and values. Born in December 1770, Ludwig van Beethoven was considered a revolutionary for his interpretation of musical styles and his humanistic convictions.

This year, the festival is being celebrated in the former West German capital of Bonn from August 20 to September 10, with performances by world-famous pianists, violinists and orchestral ensembles.