Beethovenfest 2021 takes off

Why is Beethoven a superstar around the world even today, 194 years after his death?

The question is easy to answer for Nike Wagner, who opens her last season as artistic director of the Beethovenfest on August 20. "It's because of his commitment to humanity," she told DW. "Beethoven is not a narcissistic composer or a purely lyrical composer working from an ivory tower. He says 'I,' — but that encompasses 'we,'" Wagner says, adding she knows of no other composer like that.

The musician, born in modest circumstances in Bonn, has a message that hasn't lost in urgency in the face of the crises of today's world, for instance the dramatic situation in Afghanistan.

It's Nike Wagner's last season at the Beethovenfest

We're once again dealing with "dictatorships, oppression and a reactionary 'rewinding' of the achievements of civilization," says Beethovenfest festival director Nike Wagner.

Beethoven, she points out, "stands for the idea of freedom, equality, brotherhood. His work can only be understood as an appeal to humanity and humanity."

Prophetic motto

In 2020, Beethovenfest was forced to cancel the spring and fall festival seasons due to the coronavirus restrictions. It was supposed to have been a special year marking the composer's 250th birthday. Thanks to the Beethoven Jubilee Society (BTHVN2020), some events will be taking place this year.

The original festival motto "Auferstehn, ja auferstehn!" (Resurrect, yes, resurrect) turns out to be a prophetic one: From August 20 to September 10, 2021, the Beethovenfest Bonn will literally "resurrect" with 54 concerts in Bonn — the pandemic allowing, of course.

Nine symphonies and a charity concert for flood victims

Nine symphonies, each of which is an icon of European music, form the symbolic core of Beethoven's artistic legacy.

On the opening weekend, five world-class ensembles will present the entire cycle. The Ninth will be interpreted by the Le Concert des Nations orchestra under legendary conductor and orchestra founder Jordi Savall.

Last year, the festivities were cancelled due to the coronavirus pandemic

The French Baroque ensemble Les Talens Lyriques under Christophe Rousset is scheduled to play Symphonies No. 8 and No. 7, and the Hungarian National Philharmonic under Stefan Soltesz presents Symphonies No. 6 and No. 4.

The Flemish B'Rock Orchestra under Alessandro de Marchi will perform Symphonies No. 2 and No. 5, and the Austrian ORF Radio Symphony Orchestra under Michael Boder will conclude with Symphonies No. 1 and No. 3.

This year, DW presents the festival's opening concert as a charity event, with donations to go to people affected by the devastating floods a few weeks ago in the Bonn area.

Beethoven and variations

The festival program offers quite a few rare gems, including Beethoven's nine symphonies in Franz Liszt's transcription for piano. The Orchestre des Champs-Elysées under Philippe Herreweghe and the Vienna Philharmonic, conducted by Herbert Blomstedt, will also pay homage to the Beethoven.

A special venue for a classical concert: Viktoriabad in Bonn

This year's grand finale is Mahler's mighty Resurrection Symphony, which also inspired the festival's theme, presented by the Mahler Chamber Orchestra conducted by Maxime Pascal. As pianist in residence, Marino Formenti will perform three evenings at the Beethoven House, the Lyon Opera Ballet will devote itself to Beethoven's string quartets, and director Romeo Castellucci will create a "Pavane for Prometheus" in a disused indoor pool, "the most interesting place in Bonn," according to Nike Wagner.

Campus — around the world in 20 years

In cooperation with Deutsche Welle, Beethovenfest Bonn continues its successful Campus Project of previous years. In 2021, the youth encounter project celebrates its 20th anniversary and invites young musicians from all over Europe to Bonn to develop a challenging program along with the members of Germany's Federal Youth Orchestra.

Turkish composer Zeynep Gedizlioglu

The focus is on 20th and 21st century spatial compositions. The musicians led by conductor Johannes Kalitzke sit in groups around the audience — a unique sound experience.

Another highlight: the world premiere of the DW-commissioned work "Entlang der Lieder" (Along the Songs) by the young Turkish composer Zeynep Gedizlioglu, who has been making a name for herself internationally.

The World Conference Center Bonn concert hall is currently allowed to seat 500 guests. DW and its partner stations will be broadcasting numerous concerts on the radio and online on the DW Classical YouTube channel.

This article has been translated from German.