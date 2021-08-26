Wagner, Nike

Nike Wagner, born in 1945, is a German scholar and arts administrator. She is the great-granddaughter of German composer Richard Wagner and the great-great-granddaughter of composer Franz Liszt.

Nike Wagner, who studied in Evanston, Illinois, has published several pivotal works, among them one on the Wagner family entitled "The Wagners: The Dramas of a Musical Dynasty." Her critical attitude towards public subsidies for cultural events, in particular the Bayreuth Festival, has stirred a lot of controversy. Wagner became the director of the Kunstfest Weimar, which was later renamed Pèlerinages Festival in honor of Franz Liszt. Since January 2014, Wagner has been the director of the Beethovenfest, an annual music festival held in Beethoven's birth city of Bonn, Germany.