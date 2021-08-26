Visit the new DW website

Wagner, Nike

Nike Wagner, born in 1945, is a German scholar and arts administrator. She is the great-granddaughter of German composer Richard Wagner and the great-great-granddaughter of composer Franz Liszt.

Nike Wagner, who studied in Evanston, Illinois, has published several pivotal works, among them one on the Wagner family entitled "The Wagners: The Dramas of a Musical Dynasty." Her critical attitude towards public subsidies for cultural events, in particular the Bayreuth Festival, has stirred a lot of controversy. Wagner became the director of the Kunstfest Weimar, which was later renamed Pèlerinages Festival in honor of Franz Liszt. Since January 2014, Wagner has been the director of the Beethovenfest, an annual music festival held in Beethoven's birth city of Bonn, Germany.

Beethovenfest Campus Indien

Beethovenfest's Campus-Project: 20 years of global music making 26.08.2021

Ukraine, Mexico, India, Brazil, South Africa are all past participants at the Beethovenfest and DW's Campus-Project. Each project was unique.

Beethovenfest Eröffnungskonzert 2021

Beethovenfest 2021 takes off 23.08.2021

This year's festival in Bonn opened with a marathon of the famous composer's symphonies and a benefit concert for flood victims.
Die Urenkelin von Richard Wagner und Intendantin, Nike Wagner, stellt am 28.03.2014 in Bonn (Nordrhein-Westfalen) das Programm für das Beethovenfest vor, das vom 06.09. bis zum 03.10.2014 stattfindet. Foto: Oliver Berg/dpa | Verwendung weltweit

Beethovenfest's director Nike Wagner takes stock 18.08.2021

The head of the Beethovenfest talks to DW about her tenure of the festival and Beethoven's relevance in light of the tragedies of today's world.
ARCHIV - 20.07.2018, Bayern, Bayreuth: Das Richard-Wagner-Festspielhaus in Bayreuth. Foto: Matthias Merz/dpa +++ dpa-Bildfunk +++ | Verwendung weltweit

Classical music festivals 2021: What's up in Germany and elsewhere? 12.02.2021

Bachfest, Bayreuth Festival, Salzburg Festival: Organizers are hopeful even as the coronavirus forces them to modify their plans for spring and summer concerts.
Beethovenfest-Intendantin Nike Wagner engagiert sich für die DW-Aktion „Wir sind Deutschland“.

Nike Wagner on Beethoven resurrected 22.05.2020

The director of Bonn's Beethovenfest reveals her plans for the time during and after the coronavirus crisis. As Wagner explains, this is more than a matter of just reshuffling dates and appointments.
ARCHIV - Violinisten spielen am 30.07.2013 in Rheinsberg (Brandenburg) im Heckentheater des Schlossparks bei einer Opernaufführung. (zu dpa «Bislang mehr als 6000 Besucher bei Mosel Musikfestival» vom 27.08.2017) Foto: Jens Kalaene/dpa-Zentralbild/dpa +++(c) dpa - Bildfunk+++ | Verwendung weltweit

How music festivals master the coronavirus crisis 21.04.2020

There are over 200 classical music festivals in Germany. Many of them have been canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic. But new ideas are also popping up to honor Bach and Beethoven.
Dirigent Teodor Currentzis © Alexandra Muravyova | Sony Classical (Pressefoto)

Beethovenfest 2020 cancelled — in part 18.03.2020

Like most other music events and concerts for the forseeable future across the nation, the March edition of the Beethovenfest was called off.
Beethovenstatue, Beethoven-Stadt Bonn, Nordrhein-Westfalen, Deutschland, Europa | Verwendung weltweit, Keine Weitergabe an Wiederverkäufer.

What would Beethoven be without his 'followers'? 04.03.2020

Beethoven is famous worldwide for his music— but where would he be without his many students, admirers and arrangers? They, too, are being honored in 2020, the year celebrating Beethoven's 250th birthday.

Campus-Projekt 2019 – Südafrika Programm William Walton »Johannesburg Festival Overture« für Orchester (1956) Hendrik Hofmeyr »Three African Songs« für Mezzosopran und Orchester (2005) Ludwig van Beethoven Clärchen-Lieder aus der Musik zu »Egmont« für Sopran und Orchester op. 84 (1809/10) Michael Mosoeu Moerane »Fatse la heso« »Mein Land«) für Orchester (1941) Tshepo Tsotetsi »Birth of Change« für Gesang und Orchester(Uraufführung, Auftragswerk der Deutschen Welle), sowie A-cappella-Beiträge Künstler Sjaella (Deutschland) Just 6 (Südafrika) Nicola Heinecker Sopran Abongile Fumba Mezzosopran Bundes­jugend­orchester Brandon Phillips Dirigent Foto: Philipp Böll / DW am 12.9.2019

When cultures unite: Highlights from the 2019 Campus Concert 13.09.2019

Young performers from South Africa and Germany share their vision of harmony with a mesmerized audience in Bonn. The annual Campus Project organized by DW is one of the highlights of the Beethovenfest Bonn.
BFest: Eröffnngskonzert mit Jukka-Pekka Saraste Credit: Barbara Frommann. Ort: WCCB Termin: 6.9.2019 Anlass: Eröffnung des Beethovenfests

Beethovenfest 2019 begins with a moderate storm 07.09.2019

With Bonn the epicenter of the Beethoven anniversary year 2020, the festival in the composer's hometown mounts a calmer, nuanced program in the current season.

Historische Zeichnung aus dem 19. Jahrhundert, Portrait von Ludwig van Beethoven, 1770 -1827, ein deutscher Komponist | Verwendung weltweit, Keine Weitergabe an Wiederverkäufer.

Moonlighting at the Beethovenfest 28.03.2019

The earth's satellite has inspired many works of art, literature and music — and this season of the Beethovenfest in Bonn, beginning on September 6.
ARCHIV - Kunstfest-Intendantin Nike Wagner, aufgenommen am 05.05.2010 in Weimar. Nike Wagner gerät bei der Musik ihres Urgroßvaters Richard Wagner regelmäßig ins Schwärmen. Ihr hat es vor allem der «Parsifal» angetan. «Ich kann mich dieser Musik nicht entziehen. Der 'Parsifal' ist wie eine Droge, wie ein Sog, wie ein Sound, dem man nicht widerstehen kann», sagte Nike Wagner bei einer Podiumsdiskussion in der Oper La Monnaie in Brüssel. Foto: Martin Schutt dpa/lth (zu dpa 1000 am 11.02.2011) +++(c) dpa - Bildfunk+++ | Verwendung weltweit

Beethovenfest 2019 through the night: Nike Wagner reveals highlights 28.03.2019

A quieter mezzoforte before the fortissimo of the Beethoven year 2020: Beethovenfest director Nike Wagner told DW about this year's program, whose motto is "Moonlight."
Nach dem Eröffnungskonzert des Beethovenfests Bonn nehmen Dirigent Mikko Franck, Pianist Bertrand Chamayou und das Orchestre Philharmonique de Radio France Ovationen entgegen

Beethovenfest kicks off in Bonn with quietly dramatic opening 01.09.2018

In contrast to the the motto "Schicksal" (fate) with its serious implications, an orchestra from France played mostly quiet tones. The downbeat to the festival is followed by three notably upbeat festival weeks.
Die Intendantin des Beethoven Festivals, Nike Wagner, sitzt am 07.09.2016 in Bonn (Nordrhein-Westfalen) in ihrem Büro. Foto: Oliver Berg/dpa | Verwendung weltweit

Nike Wagner: 'We stand for Enlightenment values' 31.08.2018

Before the beginning of the 2018 Beethovenfest, director Nike Wagner talks about the implications of the festival motto this year, "Schicksal" (Fate).
Logo Beethovenfest Bonn 2018 unter dem Motto Schicksal

A fateful year for Beethovenfest 31.08.2018

What music did Beethoven play as a youth? What saved him from suicide? "Fate" is not only in the subtitle to the Fifth Symphony — it's also the motto for this year's Beethovenfest.
Bonn Beethovenfest - Nike Wagner

Why Beethoven and fate go together 23.03.2018

Finding a catchy motto for the Beethovenfest is no problem for its director, Nike Wagner. But as she tells DW, much remains to be done when it comes to exploiting Bonn's status as birthplace of the famous composer.
